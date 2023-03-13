“Luther: The Fallen Son” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining Netflix on March 10, the crime thriller is a continuation of the popular British detective series “Luther,” which concluded in 2019. “The Fallen Son” brings back titular star Idris Elba along with new additions like Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

Although HBO’s “The Last of Us” has ended (at least for now), fans of the zombie apocalypse genre seem to be getting their fix on Netflix with “World War Z.” The 2013 adaptation of Max Brooks’ popular novel joined the streaming service on March 7 and quickly zoomed to the top of the trending list.

Further proof that dystopian art is having a moment, all four films in the “Hunger Games” franchise also made the ranking. Subscribers can watch the young adult novel adaptations on Netflix until the end of the month.

For something a little lighter, there’s also the German rom-com “Faraway.” Its “Under the Tuscan Sun”-esque plot follows a woman who learns to feel love and joy again after inheriting a house in Croatia.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

