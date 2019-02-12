Luxembourg Princess Defends Meghan Markle From Vicious Online Attacks

Luxembourg’s Princess Tessy Antony knows just how hard it is to be a royal ― especially one in the spotlight.

The princess spoke out on Twitter Sunday in support of Meghan Markle, who has endured an endless barrage of racist and sexist criticism since she first began dating Prince Harry.

Princess Tessy responded to an article from Royal Central, a news site devoted to the British Royal Family, that said the duchess deserves much better treatment than she’s received in the past.

“No one deserves that. One should never assume,” the royal wrote. “Either you know or be quite [sic] it’s not nice to talk badly about someone else just because one can, as he or she takes advantage of the anonymity of the web.

The princess added, “Stay Kind!!! it’s the new cool! She does not deserve that.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan Markle during a visit to the National Theatre on Jan. 30.

She also defended the former “Suits” actress after a Twitter user brought up Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who recently published a private five-page letter he allegedly received from the duchess in August.

“I defend her for her right to be respected as every other human being on this planet. No one should be shamed like that in public,” the princess tweeted. “It’s just wrong to do that. I defend millions of women globally, why wouldn’t I do the same for her.”

George Clooney, who attended the royal wedding alongside Amal Clooney, also recently leapt to the duchess’ defense during an interview with Australia’s Who Magazine on Tuesday. He also compared her plight to that of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he said, adding that the former actress has “been pursued and vilified.”

Clooney continued, saying, “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Draper's Hall, London.

Kensington Palace offered a pointed statement first confirming Harry’s relationship with Meghan in 2016. The palace decried the endless abuse her family and friends ― and the actress herself ― were suffering in the press and in public situations.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement said.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

The statement added, “He knows that it is unusual to issue a statement like this, but hopes that fair-minded people will understand why he has felt it necessary to speak publicly.”