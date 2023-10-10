Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
The price of looking and feeling beautiful is often high, but fortunately, during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, much of the beauty community’s favorite spurge-worthy products are majorly on sale.
Right now, you can stock up on cult-favorite skin care products from Perricone MD, Sunday Riley and Tatcha, along with near-revolutionary beauty devices from Foreo and NuFace. There’s even a healthy array of hair care and adored makeup goods.
Just ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best discounted beauty options that Prime has to offer, including items that rarely go on sale.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow vitamin C oil (30% off)
Sunday Riley, the luxury skin care brand with a cult-like following, is known for using potent infusions of clinically proven ingredients, and its high-ticket product line rarely goes on sale. The brand’s C.E.O. Glow oil contains a nourishing blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture.
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting serum (50% off)
This is about as powerful as it gets without a prescription. Murad's serum is made with resorcinol and tranexamic acid
as well as glycolic acid that removes dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. It's suitable for all skin types and is an absolute game-changer for anyone trying to brighten their complexion and get rid of age spots.
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (25% off)
This popular and luxurious cleansing treatment leaves skin feeling moisturized and soft. Packed with a blend of oils and waxes, this cleanser is used first in line to remove makeup, sunscreen and impurities while nourishing like a balm and hydrating like a cleansing milk.
Foreo Luna Mini 3 + UFO Mini 2 gift set (25% off)
This four-piece gift set from Foreo, an innovative Swedish skin care brand, contains mini versions of their facial cleansing brush and light device.
The Luna 3 employs all the hallmark qualities of a good sonic facial cleansing device: It's gentle enough for sensitive skin yet also effective enough to eliminate every stitch of debris in its path. It uses ultrasonic vibrations that are channeled through soft and hypoallergenic bristles to effectively remove residue while clearing the way for better skin care product absorption.
The UFO 2 is a five-in-one facial device designed to push skin care ingredients deeper into the epidermis, while also offering the myriad benefits of light therapy and sonic massage. You can choose between eight different full-spectrum and ultraviolet-free light settings, each one aimed at addressing a specific skin concern, from collagen loss to acne and inflammation to dullness.
The set also includes two of the brands’s skin care products: a foaming cleanser and a pearl-infused brightening mask.
Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen (30% off)
Calming and hydrating, this daily defense sunscreen by Innisfree offers broad-spectrum SPF 36 protection and a completely white-cast-free finish. Unlike other sunscreen formulas that you might be used to, this product performs and feels closer to a fresh and lightweight lotion and contains soothing green tea extract and centella asiatica (also known as cica), which can help address irritation and redness.
Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb lightweight moisturizer (30% off)
If your skin is in need of soothing hydration, this lightweight and gel-like moisturizer is a well-loved option. Made by cult-favorite Korean brand Belif, The True Cream Aqua Bomb contains moisturizing ceramides and squalane, which can help skin draw moisture into the skin.
Amore Pacific treatment enzyme peel (40% off)
Amore Pacific's powder-to foam enzyme treatment can help deeply exfoliate and renew the texture of skin without irritation. A combination of two green tea-derived exfoliating enzymes helps to lift away dead skin cells while hyaluronic acid hydrates and comforts.
Tatcha The Silk Peony eye cream (30% off)
This targeted eye cream contains peony extract to support barrier function, silk extract to offer a weightless veil of hydration and Tatcha's proprietary fermentation complex that helps to restore skin and blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes.
Sunday Riley Luna retinol oil (30% off)
Cult-favorite skin care brand Sunday Riley infuses their beloved Luna night oil with a unique blend of trans-retinol to help promote skin elasticity and collagen production. This also contains a rich blend of oils that all work in tandem to address surface redness, dryness and fine lines.
Color Wow root cover-up (30% off)
Go longer in between dye jobs while also making hair look fuller with this root cover up kit by Color Wow, a hair care brand that you might have seen trending on TikTok. This water- and sweat-resistant powder is available in eight perfectly blendable shades that come in a no-mess, no-run mineral formula.
Clarins Lotus face treatment oil (30% off)
A treatment oil that's suitable even for oily and acne-prone skin, this formula can help to re-balance and restore troubled skin using blue orchid, hazelnut and sacred lotus.
Urban Decay Perversion mascara (40% off)
Create lengthened, volumized and inky black lashes that don't look heavy or clumpy with Urban Decay's Perversion mascara. The non-waterproof formula contains a blend of proteins and amino acids that promise to support lash growth while the crisscross-bristled brush helps to evenly coat lashes from root to tip.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ intensive hydrating complex (43% off)
Drench your skin in this utterly luxurious multitasking moisturizer from Perricone MD that features a balm-like texture along with a complex of plumping peptides to address the appearance of fine lines and volume loss, along with vitamin C esters for skin brightening and smoothing.
NuFace mini micro-current device starter kit (30% off)
This smaller version of the NuFace Trinity packs the same toning power as the full-size using micro-current technologies to visibly contour the face, brighten complexion and slightly reduce the appearance of fine lines and even deeper-set wrinkles.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30 (25% off)
This decadent cream somehow manages to be incredibly lightweight while also being super hydrating thanks to its gel-cream formula. It locks in moisture and can help to reduce the look of wrinkles and elasticity using a marine collagen infusion and also offers sun protection making it the perfect day cream.
Perricone MD Neuropeptide firming moisturizer (35% off)
Perricone MD's focus on skin firming can be found in this advanced and deeply nourishing moisturizer that provides all-day hydration and can help correct the look of thin, sagging skin. It features neuropeptides, powerful protein-like compounds that can help plump the skin and support its natural barrier.
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced neck cream (30% off)
Formulated specifically for the neck and décolleté, this firming cream from Strivectin features a complex that claims to visibly lift skin, improve elasticity and target those pesky horizontal neck lines. A brightening botanical complex also helps address uneven skin tone and prevent moisture loss.
StriVectin Advanced Retinol nightly moisturizer (20% off)
This multi-tasking night moisturizer for aging skin contains copper tripeptides to help plump the skin and is charged with a triple retinol blend. Altogether, this renewing cream aims to address the look of fine lines, volume loss, irregular skin texture and other visible signs of skin aging.
EltaMD UV Restore broad-spectrum sunscreen (20% off)
EltaMD's sunscreen formulations are continually recommended to HuffPost by dermatologists, and this mineral-based SPF offers UVA/UVB protection packed inside a hydrating daily formula that won't clog pores or leave a white cast on the skin.
L'Occitane almond shower oil (20% off)
L'Occitane's luxurious and skin-softening shower oil is decadently scented like sweet almond and works into a milky lather that promises to leave skin feeling immediately nourished.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean dry shampoo (30% off)
Living Proof's dry shampoo is a must for anyone looking to extend the life of a blowout or get an extra day or two between washes. It's lightweight yet extremely effective, smells delightful and doesn't leave a powdery residue. Pick one up for yourself to find out why beauty aficionados are devoted to this brand.
TheraFace Pro facial massager (20% off)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create a six-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy can help to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring can help decrease inflammation, while a hot ring claims to help ease pain and a cleansing ring gets a deeper clean for fresh-feeling skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
Tatcha serum stick (30% off)
Nourishing squalane, Japanese lemon balm and a proprietary fermentation complex are packed into this concentrated serum stick that's convenient to apply. Tatcha's stick is perfect for instantly hydrating skin, addressing dryness-related fine lines and creating a dewy cushion for makeup.
It Cosmetics CC+ foundation (30% off)
This multi-tasking and problem-solving CC+ cream is a long-wearing formula that works with many skin types and visibly correct conditions such as acne scarring, rosacea and hyper-pigmentation. If offers mineral SPF50 UV protection and contains skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, peptides and hyaluronic acid and has a never-cakey, skin-like finish.
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating serum (30% off)
This popular luxury Korean beauty brand has a full roster of must-have products, but there's something uniquely appealing about this nourishing anti-aging serum essence. Not only does it give skin a boost of supportive and nourishing hydration, but it can help to firm skin, leaving it smoother and more radiant. It's said to help increase the absorption of products applied over it, too, making it an ideal first step in your skin care routine.
Laneige Cream Skin toner (30% off)
This creamy hybrid toner helps to soften skin, hydrate and seal in moisture using a nourishing combination of plumping peptides, white leaf tea and ceramides, which are essential to strengthening the skin's barrier.
Elemis Dynamic resurfacing facial pads (30% off)
Probiotics, lactic acid and enzymes work together to keep pores clear and help address uneven texture, refine the complexion and clear pores of congestion. This pot contains 60 pre-soaked exfoliating pads that can leave skin looking brighter, significantly smoother and better prepped to receive your other skin care products.
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula, and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.