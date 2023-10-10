Amazon

Foreo Luna Mini 3 + UFO Mini 2 gift set (25% off)

This four-piece gift set from Foreo, an innovative Swedish skin care brand, contains mini versions of their facial cleansing brush and light device.



The Luna 3 employs all the hallmark qualities of a good sonic facial cleansing device: It's gentle enough for sensitive skin yet also effective enough to eliminate every stitch of debris in its path. It uses ultrasonic vibrations that are channeled through soft and hypoallergenic bristles to effectively remove residue while clearing the way for better skin care product absorption.



The UFO 2 is a five-in-one facial device designed to push skin care ingredients deeper into the epidermis, while also offering the myriad benefits of light therapy and sonic massage. You can choose between eight different full-spectrum and ultraviolet-free light settings, each one aimed at addressing a specific skin concern, from collagen loss to acne and inflammation to dullness.



The set also includes two of the brands’s skin care products: a foaming cleanser and a pearl-infused brightening mask.