10 Luxury Beauty Products You Probably Didn’t Know You Can Buy At Walmart

Contrary to common belief, you don’t have to step foot inside a Sephora or a fancy department store in order to get your hands on high-end beauty products. It’s true: Best-selling brands like St. Tropez, Elizabeth Arden, NARS and even Guerlain are all accessible at your local Walmart — and for fabulous prices to boot.

Because we believe that everyone deserves a little luxury in their life from time to time, we went ahead and nailed down 10 posh products you can score at Walmart, including an indulgent self-tanner, a top-rated moisturizer, a high-tech hair tool and more.

Shop it: Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls, $40

These rainbow-colored powder pearls from Guerlain are iconic for a reason: Not only do they look super-lavish sitting on your vanity or in your makeup bag, but they also give the most gorgeous glow while simultaneously blurring imperfections like large pores and redness. Handmade with the brand’s exclusive Stardust technology, each pearl contains a special spherical pigment that gives them their unique color and shine. Whether you use it as an all-over setting powder for a glowy finish or on precise points of your face for some extra gleam, you can’t go wrong with this legendary Guerlain goodie.

Shop it: St. Tropez Self Tanner Luxe Dry Oil Tanner, $49

St. Tropez is lauded for their foolproof self-tanners, and this luxe dry oil is no exception. Not only does it feel divine on the skin, but it delivers a completely natural-looking, glowy finish — sans any dreaded streaks or blotchy patches. What’s more: It lasts a whopping 10 days, so you could easily slap this on before a vacation and call it a day. The best part? It smells nothing like some of the over-the-top pungent self-tanning products you’ll find at the drugstore.

Shop it: Clinique Moisture Surge Extra Thirsty Skin Relief Face Moisturizer, $37

If you’re someone who struggles with dry, sensitive and easily irritated skin, Clinique’s best-selling Moisture Surge moisturizer is definitely worth giving it a go. The skin saver is beloved by beauty editors for a reason: Its featherlight, gel-cream formula feels sublime on the skin and sinks in almost instantly so you’re never left feeling greasy. That, and it still manages to inject your complexion with ample amounts of hydration that lasts all day. Folks also say it’s fabulous for fading the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which is always a nice plus.

Shop it: Obagi Sun Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion, $53

Obaji doesn’t mess around with it comes to sun care, and this ultra-lightweight lotion is easily one of their best offerings. Its technology-advanced formula protects against both UVB and UVA rays, while the innovative infrared defense shields the skin from oxidation. This one, in particular, also comes in tinted form, making it an excellent option for those who fancy a little coverage in their sunscreen. Additionally, it’s suitable for all skin types — even the most sensitive of complexions.

Shop it: Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Miracurl Professional Hair Curling Machine, $90

Unlike traditional curlers, this high-tech tool from Babyliss works by automatically pulling strands of hair into a unique nano titanium curl chamber that delivers the perfect wave or curl in seconds. People love it because it takes a ton of the guesswork out of styling your hair — plus, it creates perfect curls every time. It also has three separate settings that are designed for different hair types, as well as four timer settings, each of which gives you a specific curl effect.

Shop it: Stila Perfect Me Perfect Hue Eye & Cheek Palette, $39

This sleek gold palette from Stila, which comes in several different shades, is home to four eye shadows and three blushes inspired by different skin tones rather than eye color. Shades aside, its consistency is kitten-soft, blends like a dream and also manages to stay in place all day once it sets. You can also mix and match colors to create your own customized hue — the sky is the limit, as they say.

Shop it: NARS Lip Gloss in Priscilla, $13

NARS makes some of the most moisturizing, non-sticky lip glosses on the market — and in stunning shades no less. Priscilla, in particular, is a gorgeous magenta color. Wear it on top of your favorite lipstick for a little added luster, or rock it on its own for a sheer tinted sheen that won’t go unnoticed.

Shop it: beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge, $17

While there are countless iterations of beauty sponges on the market these days, there’s no denying that the beautyblender was the OG that started it all. In fact, the hot-pink, teardrop-shaped sponge still widely beloved by beauty editors and bloggers alike, which just goes to show how highly regarded it is in the beauty world. Soft, bouncy and featherlight, it can be used with any cream or liquid product and delivers a flawless finish every single time.

Shop it: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum, $71

These age-defying capsules from Elizabeth Arden contain an impressive blend of skin-enhancing ceramides, soothing squalene and alfalfa extract, all of which work to restore the skin’s vitality and make it appear plumper, softer and firmer. For those who don’t know, ceramides occur naturally in the body and help keep the skin’s moisture barrier in tip-top shape, which is exactly why these serum-infused capsules are so effective. In a clinical trial, a whopping 95 percent of people said their skin looked firmer — need we say more?

Shop it: Unite 7Seconds Condition Leave In Detangler Hairspray, $15

This fast-acting hair treatment from Unite works to detangle, soften and protect strands, all in sevens seconds flat. Infused with ingredients like rice protein and panthenol — both of which have hydrating and smoothing properties — the hair is left looking and feeling like you just had a professional deep condition. Take it from us: A few liberal spritzes all over and your tresses will look visibly smoother and shinier once it dries.

