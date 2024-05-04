ShoppingFashionhomeMakeup

39 Products For Anyone In Their Quiet Luxury Era, But On A Budget

You'll feel like the main character in a movie when you put on these AirPods Max lookalikes and this Lululemon Align alternative.
Emma Lord
1
Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types
Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to help prevent hair damage.

Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
$7.99 at Amazon
2
,
A pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account
This ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. It's available in silver and black.

Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.

Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do not make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."

Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" — Amazon Customer
$69.99 at Amazon
3
,
An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive and versatile that reviewers love it for outdoor workouts, gym use and errands
This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat. It's available in women's sizes XS-XXL and 29 colors.

Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" — Cheyenne
$22.99+ at Amazon
4
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a satisfying throw and mesmerizing scent profile
If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud and sandalwood blend. It's available in six sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two and in a variety of scents.

Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" — Cristina Bertolotto
$17.95+ at Amazon
5
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
,
Amazon
E.l.f.'s new sheer tinted, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm
It's available in five flavors.

I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky and adds a perfect subtle gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.

Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" — Jax
$4 at Amazon
6
,
A delightfully vibrant pair of leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper
If you're looking for a reliably squat-proof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these. They're available in women's sizes XXS-XXL, two inseams and 16 styles.

Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package, they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they were not. They are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" — Kate
$34 at Amazon
7
,
A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses to rival Crate & Barrel's
They're available in three styles.

Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Promising review: "Crate & Barrel look for less. These look and feel very high end — almost like a thin crystal." — Lauren
$19.95 at Amazon
8
,
A ridiculously soft oversized hoodie reviewers compare to pricey brands like Skims, Aritzia and Abercrombie
It's available in women's sizes XS-XL and 27 colors.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." — LindsayW
$36.99+ at Amazon
9
,
A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses
It's available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs.

Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" — Jessica M
$19.99 at Amazon
10
,
A simple tennis bracelet to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit without the "!!!!!" of the price of name-brand versions like Swarovski
It's available in four styles and three sizes.

Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% [similar to] Swarovski for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." — Trysten Walters
$17.95+ at Amazon
11
,
A pair of delightfully chic open-toed memory foam slippers
The soles are anti-slip and water resistant, so you can also wear them out running errands. They're available in women's sizes 6.5-12 and five colors.

Promising review: "These slippers are amazing. They are so comfortable and look so expensive, and they are high-quality for the low price. Great for after the shower and wearing around the house and super easy to wash in the washing machine. I've had these for over a year, and they are still in perfect condition." — Sydney Nicole
$24.99 at Amazon
12
,
A weightless liquid cream blush that's having a whole moment and a half on Amazon right now
It's available in 12 shades and in sets.

Promising review: "Creamy and blendable. These are great blushes and have lots of pigmentation. Very creamy and a smooth application on the skin! It is a great [alternative] for the Rare Beauty blush. It lasted me the whole day and did not melt off. It has a lot of coverage and does not need too much when applying." — Harsh Argawal
$7.99 at Amazon
13
,
A set of luxurious, extra soft cooling bed sheets to help with insomnia, night sweats and overheating
It's available in seven sizes and 39 colors.

Promising review: "Feel like expensive high end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." — Anna Greenlun
$27.99+ at Amazon
14
,
A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket designed with bamboo that makes it so light and airy that reviewers compare it to expensive brand names
It's available in 15 colors and five sizes.

Promising review: "I have a waffle blanket from Garnet Hill on my own bed and was looking to purchase another for my guest room, but couldn't stomach the price tag for something I wasn't going to use personally. This Bedsure blanket is a great alternative — soft, comfortable, and launders well. I layer it with a quilt in the colder months and fold it up as a throw blanket in warmer months." — Vee Ess
$29.99+ at Amazon
15
,
A set of restaurant-worthy shallow pasta bowls
They're available in four colors.

Promising review: "These bowls are great. I lived my entire life until now without owning shallow bowls. I’ve been eating spaghetti off of a plate like some kind of wild animal. My life is forever changed." — JessieMo
$36.49+ at Amazon
16
,
An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow
It's available in five shades.

Promising review: "I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better! It’s not oily but provides a lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." — e_whospends_money
$12.99 at Amazon
17
,
A vintage-inspired split chain choker that's half gold chain, half mismatched pearls
It's available in gold and silver.

Promising review: "This is a real beauty and looks about twenty times as expensive as the price! Am I ever glad I purchased this exquisite necklace! I saw a very similar one in a well-known fashion magazine for much more than I could ever afford. The closure gives it so much versatility and looks fabulous!" — Barbara T.
$24.95+ at Amazon
18
,
An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse
It's available in 10 colors and one other style.

Promising review: "Looks far more expensive than it was and it's a great neutral. Will look terrific with any dressy outfit. My college daughter said it looked very 'posh' and was happy with it." — jennifer Miller
$24.99+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A Cosori gooseneck electric kettle designed as an alternative to the fast-boiling Fellow Stagg kettle
This is the ideal kettle for anyone in a true love affair with coffee or tea — this comes with five easy-to-use temperature presets to get the exact amount of heat you need for your perfect brew, and the gooseneck design allows you to control the flow of water more precisely. Bonus: You can use the "hold temp" function to keep water warm for up to an HOUR if you're vibing around the house. It's available in two styles.

Promising review: "The Fellow Stagg alternative you're looking for. I'll be honest, I was one of those Fellow Stagg cultists and mine broke after some time using it. I'm so glad I checked reviews on Reddit and Amazon, because this thing is amazing. It looks modern and sleek. The temperature controls are accurate and plenty. The boiling speed and 'hold' function are amazing.And most importantly the price is 1/3 of the Stagg (less if on sale!!)." — JLS
$69.99 at Amazon
20
,
An adorable, roomy duffel bag that's practically screaming "take me on a weekend trip"
People compare this durable, water-resistant option to Herschel's duffel and love that it comes with long handles for easy maneuvering and a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase. It's available in dozens of colors.

Promising review: "This bag is amazing!! It’s the perfect size for all my gym stuff. Clothes, shoes, water bottle, pre-workout, headphones, toiletries, etc., and it can be made smaller or bigger height-wise with these little buttons they have on the side that you can snap down. Very cute. It also has some inside mesh pockets to help separate things better. If you thinking about it, just buy it! You won’t regret it." — Sarah Brackenrich
$20.99+ at Amazon
21
,
A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer to dry your hair as you style it
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift, and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a-4c hair mentioned it works for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time.

Promising review: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist-length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" — Ilsa
$48.74 at Amazon
22
,
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by for perfect Lululemon Align Jogger alternatives
It's available in women's sizes XS-2XL and 22 colors.

Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
23
Pure Instinct Roll-On, a TikTok-viral "pheromone-infused" scent similar to the more expensive Basic Instinct version
It's marketed as a way to make yourself smell more alluring because it smells different on each user by blending with the unique pH of your skin, but a lot of reviewers just genuinely love the sweetness of the unique but subtle scent.

Pure Instinct is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.

Promising review: "If you love Basic Instinct by Pure Romance, you will LOVE this affordable alternative! To me it smells almost exactly the same; there is an extremely slight difference in smell that I'm sure others around me wouldn't even pick up on, and I still LOVE the smell! I love Basic Instinct, but ran out awhile ago and just couldn't justify spending that much money on more. I'm so glad I found this alternative!" MN Tigerlily
$16.95 at Amazon
24
Sol de Janeiro's hair and body fragrance mist, because people are straight up obsessed with the smell
Promising review: "The hype off TikTok is real about this scent. It’s very warm and vanilla smelling. Almost like a beachy vibe. I hate how no one would give me any kind of explanation on how it smelled, but glad I jumped on the band wagon with this one." — Karli Bullins
$24 at Amazon
25
,
A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom
It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "Everyone thinks it's expensive, lol. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on this ring already. I think it’s super cute and the perfect amount of simple and fun. I absolutely love the cut of the ‘gem’. I got this to see it if like this shape on my hand and I really love it." — Toni punischini
$21.99+ at Amazon
26
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
And a stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that you can use it as a temporary wedding ring while traveling
It's available in three plates and sizes 5-10.

I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does gleam like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)

Promising review: "Ordered a couple weeks ago and so far there’s been no tarnish after wearing it in the shower. It looks beautiful on and more expensive than it actually was. I’ve purchased more rings since because I’m so impressed with the quality for such a low price. Don’t sleep on this brand 😫🫶." — Cassidy Randall
$14.95+ at Amazon
27
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
It's super lightweight, leakproof and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
$16.99+ at Amazon
28
,
A three-piece loungewear set so soft and decadent that you'll declare it your new uniform
It's available in women's sizes S-XL and in 27 colors.

Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
$54.99+ at Amazon
29
,
A pair of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin and create less friction for your hair so it won't get as tangled while you sleep
They're available in 29 colors and five sizes.

Promising reviews: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key

"These are really nice — perfect price point too. There's no difference between these and the same pillowcases from Kitsch at three times the price." — Keri
$9.99+ at Amazon
30
,
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails for anyone who's short on time or money but not on glamour
These standard and colorful sets are easy to reshape and apply, plus are reusable. They're available in 35 styles.

Glamnetic is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed, reusable press-on nails.

Promising review: "I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. They are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments. The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price." — Leslie and Paige
$14.99+ at Amazon
31
,
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also provide some sneaky storage to help declutter
It's available in five colors.

Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
$34.99 at Amazon
32
,
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a fraction of the price of its competitors
It's available in three color sets.

Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
$9.88 at Amazon
33
,
A pair of minimalist teardrop earrings that are a near perfect alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta version that run for over $1,000
It's available in gold, silver and sets of two.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!! Love them!!" — june d.
$7.95+ at Amazon
34
,
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
It also doesn't need to be plugged in, cleans with a quick stream of hot running water and is teensy for storing. It's available in numerous styles.

Promising review: "A must-have for busy latte lovers! Perfect product for my morning latte!!! Easy to use and clean! Thirty seconds and my latte is fantastic!! — Joanna Grazynska-Johnson
$16.99 at Amazon
35
,
A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor and half kitchen tool
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
$18.76+ at Amazon
36
,
A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
This features eight interior pockets to organize your chaotic existence, plus a magnetic snap front pocket for easy access to things like keys and work IDs. It also has different carrying options between the sturdy handles and detachable carrying strap. It's available in seven styles.

Promising review: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish! I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" — Zonna Vu
$23.99+ at Amazon
37
A minimalist watch so chic you'll find yourself admiring it enough times that you'll give the Mad Hatter a run for his time-checking money
Promising review: "I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch. Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
$19.99 at Amazon
38
,
A set of breathable satin pajamas that will make you feel like you're staying in a hotel suite
It's available in women's sizes S-XL and 10 colors.

Promising review: "These are the best pajamas I've ever purchased. I'm completely hooked. The quality is amazing and they're super comfortable. I will be ordering all the other colors." — Mandie
$28.99+ at Amazon
39
,
A leak-proof sphere ice mold to make everything you drink feel top shelf and fancy
Promising review: "These spherical ice cube makers are a lot of fun. Given that they're pretty cheap, I really wish I had bought them earlier! I was able to get significantly clearer spheres of ice when I boiled tap water before freezing (I poured it into the mold while it was still hot)." — dyanecek
$10.39 at Amazon
