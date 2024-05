39 Products For Anyone In Their Quiet Luxury Era, But On A Budget

A pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account

This ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. It's available in silver and black.Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action."I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time —— and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long.They're super comfortable and do not make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too!"These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute.I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" — Amazon Customer