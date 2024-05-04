39 Products For Anyone In Their Quiet Luxury Era, But On A Budget

Amazon , Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also provide some sneaky storage to help declutter

It's available in five colors.



Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).