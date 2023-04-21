Splurge-worthy Mother's Day Gifts That Are Worth Every Penny

ShoppingMother's DayGift GuidesI regret to inform you

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=42352&u1=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fshore-visor-hat-attack%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1511132641.htm" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hat Attack Shore visor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=42352&u1=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fshore-visor-hat-attack%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1511132641.htm" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hat Attack Shore visor</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/CLINICAL-Super-Serum-Advance-fl/dp/B009QZEHAO?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iS Clinical Super Serum Advance" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CLINICAL-Super-Serum-Advance-fl/dp/B009QZEHAO?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iS Clinical Super Serum Advance</a>, <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fcookware-set&sid=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Our Place cookware" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fcookware-set&sid=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Our Place cookware</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43748&u1=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57&murl=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Fweekender" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Paravel weekender bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43748&u1=643eaefae4b04997b56d7c57&murl=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2Fproducts%2Fweekender" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Paravel weekender bag</a>.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner, making this the perfect time to pick up a little something special for the person who has showered you with love and care from day one.

When it comes to gift giving, it’s the thought that counts, but if there’s room to stretch the budget, it’s always thrilling to get Mom an ultra-splurgy gift that she would never buy for herself. So to help you figure out how to shower your mama with extra care, we’ve compiled a list of the best luxury Mother’s Day gifts that are worth every penny (and guaranteed to make her swoon).

Our carefully curated selections include self-care products, delightfully high-end fashion accessories, splurge-worthy skin care products and devices, kitchen gadgets, home decor items and much more. Pick up an extra-special gift to remind your mom how much you appreciate her lifetime of love.

1
Courant
Courant Catch:3 charging station
I have visions of this beautiful charging station and catchall in my home. It effortlessly charges devices while keeping accessories and other bits and bobs safely organized. It would look grand and be convenient in an entryway, on a nightstand or on a kitchen countertop. It comes in five colors in leather and four colors in linen. It's pricier than your everyday charger, but it's so aesthetically pleasing and elegant that it's worth it.
$100+ at Courant
2
Dermstore
iS Clinical Super Serum Advance
I am absolutely devoted to this powerful vitamin C serum. My esthetician recommended adding iS Clinical’s Super Serum to my lineup, and now I can’t imagine my skin without it. It's an oil-based vitamin C-rich serum that not only has the potential to help reduce typical signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage, but can help to reduce scarring as well. While it costs a pretty penny, it’s absolutely worth it and a little goes a long way, making it less of a financial burden than one might imagine. It's exactly the kind of skin care product mom might not want to splurge on, but will be thrilled to receive as a gift.
$158 at Dermstore$150.10 at Amazon
3
Amazon
NuFace Trinity starter kit
I will never stop raving about the NuFace Trinity — it's a cult fave among beauty devotees, with good reason. It's an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Start on the lowest of five levels, if you need, and work your way up. The starter kit includes the Trinity device and the activating gel, which is just what you need to get going. Mom will love jumping on this celeb-filled bandwagon.
$339 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Ember smart mug
Perfect for new moms or the easily distracted, this temperature-controlled mug keeps coffee and other hot drinks at exactly the right temperature for as long as you need. It has a long battery life and can be temperature controlled via an app that can even send you notifications. It's available in three different colors.
$124.75 at Amazon
5
Amazon
AeroGarden Elite
The AeroGarden kit includes seeds to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. It also comes with powerful and effective LED grow lights as well as a taller lamp arm; the combination is designed to maximize photosynthesis, which leads to quicker growth. It even has an automatic timer to turn lights on and off at the correct times and additional buttons that remind you when to add water and plant food. It can be adjusted to accommodate up to 18 inches of growth height, has a large bowl for water and a detachable trellis to keep tall plants like tomatoes from drooping over.
$159 at Amazon
6
Shopbop
Hat Attack Shore visor
What is it about moms and their visors? They just love them. Upgrade hers to this chic little number from Hat Attack. It has a packable design with an elastic band that makes it extra convenient for her summer travels, and features fun frayed edges on a broad brim that protects her skin from UV rays. It's a sophisticated take on your everyday visor.
$110 at Shopbop
7
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach Riflessi Vase
Bring a dash of elegance to your mom's space with this drop-dead gorgeous vase. Available in clear or bronze, this stunning item is made from borosilicate glass that's been mouth-blown by Venetian artisans. It just doesn't get more luxurious than that! The unique design will add a ton of visual interest and pop of whimsy without feeling too eccentric.
$346.50 at Design Within Reach (originally $495)
8
Amazon
TheraBody TheraFace Pro
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring claims to help ease pain and a cleansing ring gets a deeper clean for the freshest possible skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$350 at Amazon
9
Paravel
Paravel weekender bag
I regret to inform you that this chic bag is as functional as it is stylish, and worth every single penny of it’s $295-and-up price tag. The construction of the bag is as good as it gets. It feels very sturdy and durable, which is a must when you’re making a significant financial investment and also when it will inevitably get quite knocked about during travel. The bag has convenient interior pockets, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap and strong top handles, but my favorite functional feature is the straps that slide over the trolley of your luggage. The bag comes in two colors, tan and black. I went with black, but it was a tough call seeing as both options are so refined and sophisticated. You can also add an embroidered or painted monogram or emoji in various colors and styles to customize it further.
$295+ at Paravel
10
The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bed bundle
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Help mum set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in her bedroom — she'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
$579+ at The Citizenry
11
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal cordless stick vacuum
There's a good chance mom is still devoted to her 200-year-old vacuum, but once she gets her hands on this cordless wonder she's never turning back. Everything about the Animal line of Dyson cordless stick vacs is designed to make life with pets easier and home care more manageable, but you don't necessarily need to have a pet to enjoy the benefits. I can't live without my V11 Animal, though the older models are also popular and effective. It has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria. A single charge of the newer V11 Animal can last up to an hour, which frankly makes it a pleasure to use. (With older models of the Animal, the charge doesn’t last quite as long, but definitely last long enough to clean whole apartments and smaller homes). It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves my floors squeaky clean.
$578 at Amazon
12
Bergdorf Goodman
Prada flower-print silk scarf
Few things are as timeless and elegant as a silk scarf, and this lovely floral option from Prada is sure to make your mother's day. It features the brand's signature triangle logo in the corner, can be styled in myriad ways and is sure to become a staple in her summer wardrobe.
$280 at Bergdorf Goodman
13
Sephora
Tata Harper clarifying mask
Tata Harper's cult-fave clarifying mask is a dream for acne-prone or congested skin. It deep cleans, exfoliates and soothes redness thanks to a powerful AHA and BHA blend that act as a chemical exfoliant to help clear blemishes, buildup and more. African wild grape and raw honey hydrate and soothe while quartz sand microcrystals exfoliate to smooth and soften the skin.
$75 at Sephora
14
Nordstrom
Dusen Dusen stripe cotton bathrobe
Available in sizes S to 3X, this cheerful striped bathrobe is a perfect addition to your mom's cozy self-care routine. It's made with cotton-terry fabric and features a tie closure. This popular bathrobe is perfect for a mom who loves bold fashion (and Harry Styles).
$138 at Nordstrom
15
Our Place
Our Place cookware set
Give your mom's hardworking cookware a major facelift with these sweetly colorful sets from Our Place. This multifunctional four-piece set features full and mini sizes of the brand's bestselling Always Pan 2.0 and the Perfect Pot. They're made with a nontoxic nonstick ceramic coating that is as strong as it is functional. The set is available in six colorways.
$395 at Our Place (originally $550)
16
Mejuri
Mejuri pavé diamond small hoops
You can't go wrong with jewelry, and these sophisticated diamond hoops are a sure bet. They're made of 14-karat solid gold with 32 single-cut diamonds each. Stunning! You can also get them in white gold if that's more her vibe.
$398 at Mejuri
17
Shopbop
Tory Burch Lee Radziwill petite bag
A Birkin bag might be a bit over the top for Mother's Day, but Tory Burch's gorgeous Lee Radziwill bag is just as timeless. This structured, elegant mini bag is made with soft, smooth leather and features a logo key charm and push-lock clasp. It also comes with an adjustable strap that you can keep on or remove. It's perfect for a fashion-loving mama.
$498 at Shopbop
18
Lunya
Lunya washable silk tee pants set
Elevate your mom's pajama game with this silky soft, polished loungey pajama set. it features a full-coverage, oversized top with flowy, elbow-length sleeves and a high-low hem and breezy pants with side slits. It's made with washable mulberry silk and is available in sizes XS to 2X in four different colors.
$278 at Lunya
19
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite e-reader
If your mom is a bookworm, then she needs a Kindle Paperwhite. It's a thin, lightweight e-reader with a glare-free display that looks like real paper, not a screen — so she can read without straining her eyes, indoors and outdoors. This latest version of the Kindle is waterproof and has a long-lasting battery and 8GB of storage for all of her books, magazines and audiobooks.
$139.99 at Amazon
20
Ruggable
Ruggable’s Damali washable rug
There’s nothing like a stylish floor covering to breath new life into a space, and this artisan-inspired option from Ruggable promises to do just that. With a neutral color scheme and a kinetic print, this traditionally-styled rug will bring a burst of flair to any room. It’s available in low- or medium-pile options and sizes starting at 2 feet by 3 feet — and, like all Ruggable rugs, it’s totally machine-washable.
$89+ at Ruggable
21
Dyson
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap multistyler
The Dyson Airwrap is the kind of gift that both hair care devotees and styling novices love. It makes drying and styling just about every hair type an absolute pleasure and is an investment that is worth every penny. A couple of years ago, my siblings and I gifted our very low-maintenance mother with her own and she actually shed a few tears of joy. It's worth the shocked reaction alone!
$599 at Sephora
22
J.Crew
J.Crew lightweight cashmere wrap
A new cashmere wrap is always a good idea, and this lightweight option is ideal for breezy spring and summer nights. It's available in three colors and has a sweet fringe detail. It's the perfect layering piece for the months ahead.
$148 at J.Crew
23
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium eau de parfum
This classic YSL fragrance is as warm, cozy and comforting as it gets. It has notes of black coffee, white flowers and vanilla that feel refined and intoxicating, never too cloying. It's a modern take on a vanilla scent that stays timeless as ever. It's my personal go-to on rainy days.
$155 at Sephora
24
Net-a-Porter
Cire Trudon Joséphine scented candle
If your mom is more a candle lover than a perfume fiend, then you can't go wrong with any of Cire Trudon's delectable scents, though I am partial to "Joséphine." It has notes of Turkis rose, Egyptian jasmine and Chinese camelia with a warm, woody base of white musk and sandalwood. The hand-blown vessel features the brand's signature gold leaf, making it just as aesthetically pleasing as it is yummy.
$52 at Net-a-Porter
25
Neiman Marcus
Assouline "Bali Mystique" book
This coffee book makes a big splash, with a bold cover that echoes the vibrant portrait of Bali within. It's a linen-wrapped hardcover book with photographs of Bali's bamboo architecture, rice terraces and traditions and smiles. It will be the perfect addition to mom's coffee table.
$105 at Neiman Marcus
26
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch
With amazing health features like notifications about irregular heart rhythms, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, this watch can just about do it all. It's stylish and functional — and even the most tech-averse mom will love having one on her wrist.
$329 at Amazon (originally $399)
27
Nordstrom
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique hand wash and hand balm duet
Everyone wants a fancy hand soap and lotion duo in their bathroom, but it's definitely a splurge. That's why it's a great gift for everyone, whether you've got a housewarming coming up or it's time to get your mother a little something to show her you care. Aesop's Resurrection duet is a delightfully scented pair of skin care items that never go out of style.
$129 at Aesop
