Splurge-worthy Mother's Day Gifts That Are Worth Every Penny

I regret to inform you that this chic bag is as functional as it is stylish, and worth every single penny of it’s $295-and-up price tag. The construction of the bag is as good as it gets. It feels very sturdy and durable, which is a must when you’re making a significant financial investment and also when it will inevitably get quite knocked about during travel. The bag has convenient interior pockets, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap and strong top handles, but my favorite functional feature is the straps that slide over the trolley of your luggage. The bag comes in two colors, tan and black. I went with black, but it was a tough call seeing as both options are so refined and sophisticated. You can also add an embroidered or painted monogram or emoji in various colors and styles to customize it further.