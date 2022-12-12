17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

From high-end skin care products to devices and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=638dfaf4e4b0214ec9819cad&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ftrinity-facial-toning-device-P383183" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="NuFace Trinity" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638dfaf4e4b0214ec9819cad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=638dfaf4e4b0214ec9819cad&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ftrinity-facial-toning-device-P383183" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">NuFace Trinity</a> device, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=638dfaf4e4b0214ec9819cad&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclarifying-mask-P420143" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tata Harper clarifying mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638dfaf4e4b0214ec9819cad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=638dfaf4e4b0214ec9819cad&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclarifying-mask-P420143" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Tata Harper clarifying mask</a> and SolaWave wand.
Sephora, SolaWave
A NuFace Trinity device, Tata Harper clarifying mask and SolaWave wand.

For the skin care-obsessed, temptation lurks around every corner. It often seems like there’s a new cult-fave luxury beauty product released daily that just can’t be missed. And as much as we like to stay on top of the latest and greatest, high price points can keep these highly-coveted products out of reach for many — which is why splurge-y skin care items make the absolute best holiday gifts. It’s the kind of thing that people may be more reluctant to buy for themselves but is sure to elicit utter delight upon receipt.

If there’s a special someone in your life that you know would swoon over a high-end skin care product and you have the budget, then it’s a surefire way to bring a whole lot of joy to their lives. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best splurge-worthy gifts for the people in your life who appreciate self-care.They’re ideal stocking stuffers or exciting enough for the main event. We’ve included creams, devices, masks, serums and more, so you’ll be sure to find exactly what you need and your loved one desperately wants.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
SolaWave
Solawave advanced skincare wand with light therapy
This portable four-in-one wand uses microcurrent, facial massage, red light therapy and therapeutic warmth technology and promises to reduce the look of wrinkles, dark circles, discoloration and acne while also de-puffing.
$181 at SolaWave
2
TheraBody
Therabody TheraFace Pro
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring claims to help ease pain and a cleansing ring gets a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$399 at Therabody$399 at Amazon
3
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask
This mask takes everything that is delectable about The Rich Cream and delivers it in face mask form. It hydrates, lifts and tightens and has a rich, creamy texture that melts into the skin. It's easily rinsed clean and leaves skin looking brighter, more radiant and instantly hydrated.
$215 at Augustinus Bader
4
Vintner's Daughter
Vintner's Daughter active botanical serum
This bestselling serum from Vintner's Daughter is powered by nutrient-dense botanicals that drench the skin in hydrating fatty acids, brightening vitamins, nourishing omegas, minerals, antioxidants and much more. It's definitely an investment, but your loved one's skin will reap the reward for months to come.
$75+ at Vintner's Daughter
5
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Pure Radiance oil
Grab this ultra-hydrating, clinically proven bestselling oil from True Botanicals. It's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, and smells as good as it feels. You won't regret dropping your money on this gorgeous, sumptuous and truly effective oil. True Botanicals’ Pure Radiance oils come in three formulations: Renew, Clear and Calm. Calm is great for red and rosacea-prone skin, Clear is meant for acne-prone skin and Renew is specially formulated to target fine lines, wrinkles and dullness. All three formulations have a luxurious slip and feel to them, with a subtle floral fragrance that won’t overpower the senses or have negative interactions with other active ingredients, such as retinol.
$110 at True Botanicals
6
Sephora
Tata Harper clarifying mask
Tata Harper's cult-fave clarifying mask is a dream for anyone with acne-prone or congested skin. It deep cleans, exfoliates and soothes redness thanks to a powerful AHA and BHA blend that act as a chemical exfoliant to help clear blemishes, buildup and more. African wild grape and raw honey hydrate and soothe while quartz sand microcrystals exfoliate to smooth and soften the skin's texture.
$75 at Sephora
7
Sephora
Sunday Riley Power Couple duo
It doesn't get much better than this power couple from Sunday Riley. Good Genes harnesses the power of lactic acid while Luna oil uses retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin, leaving it smooth, soft and clear. These two do so much heavy lifting that they eliminate the need for a long and complicated multi-step night and day skin care routine. When used together, these two problem-solving skin care products can deliver visible results. They’re a great investment for someone looking to up their skin care game and incorporate serious actives into their routine, but don’t want to go the prescription cream route just yet.
$72 at Sephora
8
Sephora
NuFace Trinity facial toning device
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but it also works perfectly fine on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first.
$339 at Sephora
9
May Lindstrom
May Lindstrom Skin The Blue Cocoon solid oil facial concentrate
If you're tempted by slugging but are reticent about possibly clogging your pores with an occlusive product, then you need to try May Lindstrom's Blue Cocoon oil. It's a waterless and waxless balm that can be used day or night to support and restore your skin's health by deeply hydrating it while also helping to reduce inflammation and soothe sensitive skin. It can even be used on skin that is prone to rosacea and dermatitis.
$180 at Mary Lindstrom
10
Sephora
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
The soothing natural botanicals in this Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate can leave skin looking bright, clear and rejuvenated while you sleep. Lavender essential oil, squalane and evening primrose oil soothe, calm, hydrate and support overall skin health.
$52+ at Sephora
11
Amazon
iS Clinical Super Serum Advanced
The iS Clinical Super Serum is an oil-based vitamin C-rich serum that not only has the potential to help reduce typical signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage, but can help to reduce scarring as well. The key is a combination of 15% L-asorbic acid with copper tripeptide growth factors, a protein molecule that stimulates and accelerates skin regeneration and repair. Along with a couple of other ingredients, these two actives work in tandem to stimulate collagen, smooth uneven pigmentation and even promote healing.
$110.60 at Amazon
12
Doctor Rogers
Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm
Aside from just healing and moisturizing chapped lips, the Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm has many uses. This multi-purpose balm was designed to be as versatile as it is effective and is safe to use on all manner of skin issues. It's vegan and cruelty-free and is made with plant-based ingredients and contains no petroleum, lanolin, parabens, phthalates, sulfates or fragrances. These are super common ingredients in many other occlusive balms, making Doctor Rogers a great option for anyone with allergies or sensitivities. In fact, many reviewers specifically note that it’s a great alternative for people who are sensitive to petrolatum-based products like Vaseline or Aquaphor.
$30 at Doctor Rogers
13
Amazon
Dr. Dennis Gross LED light mask
This high-end cult-fave light mask uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light supports natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts.
$435 at Amazon
14
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream moisturizer
Skin care lovers swear by Charlotte Tilbury's gorgeous Magic Cream. It's plumping, hydrating and nourishing, leaving skin looking glowy and ready for makeup. It uses the power of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E and peptides that can help diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles while supporting the moisture barrier and overall skin health.
$29+ at Sephora
15
Ulta
Chanel La Crème Main
It doesn't get more glamorous than Chanel hand cream, and this little bottle is as delectable as it is attractive and travel-friendly. It has a rich, creamy, hydrating texture that leaves skin soft, smooth and lightly scented.
$50 at Ulta
16
Sephora
Caudalie Beauty Elixir face mist
The price point on this facial mist might seem ridiculous, but hear me out: Not only does it smell delicious, but this facial mist does the seemingly impossible of actually helping to refresh and revitalize skin immediately. It leaves skin dewy and prepped for skin care products and makeup.
$49 at Sephora
17
Sephora
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging face cream
Dr. Barbara Sturm's face cream is beloved by celebs and skin care enthusiasts the world over, but it costs a pretty penny. If you're looking to go all out, there's no better way than by popping one of these in a stocking. This nourishing cream leaves skin supple, smooth, soft and can even help to plump up wrinkles for a more youthful complexion.
$360 at Sephora
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Bose smart soundbar

The Best Holiday Gifts For Moms 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

6 Things Christmas Tree Sellers Need You To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

How To Reconnect With An Estranged Adult Child

Wellness

Are You In A ‘Permacrisis?’ Here’s How To Tell.

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Travel

These 6 Tricks Will Help You Cope With Anxiety While Flying

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Shopping

Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

Shopping

A Massage Gun Is The Perfect Self-Care Gift For Anyone On Your List

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Parenting

12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You're In Meetings All Day

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Food & Drink

Are Onions The Reason For Your Stomach Issues?

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Shopping

38 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Wellness

Putting Up A Tree This Year? Your Home's Air Quality May Be Affected.

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Are Some Of The Highest Rated Gifts For Kids At Walmart

Shopping

These Holiday Gifts For Mom Will Make You Her Favorite Child

Wellness

Feeling Drained? You're Probably Dealing With 'Energy Leakage.'

Shopping

This Affordable Gold Jewelry Is Almost All Less Than $100 On Etsy

Food & Drink

Jewish Chefs Share The Secrets To Making The Best Latkes

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer Everyone Loves Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

Shopping

This Splurge Will Impress The Skin Care Fanatic In Your Life The Most

Shopping

Actually, TikTok Is The Best Place To Hunt For The Perfect Holiday Gift

Style & Beauty

13 Dark, Moody Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Winter