17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

For the skin care-obsessed, temptation lurks around every corner. It often seems like there’s a new cult-fave luxury beauty product released daily that just can’t be missed. And as much as we like to stay on top of the latest and greatest, high price points can keep these highly-coveted products out of reach for many — which is why splurge-y skin care items make the absolute best holiday gifts. It’s the kind of thing that people may be more reluctant to buy for themselves but is sure to elicit utter delight upon receipt.

If there’s a special someone in your life that you know would swoon over a high-end skin care product and you have the budget, then it’s a surefire way to bring a whole lot of joy to their lives. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best splurge-worthy gifts for the people in your life who appreciate self-care.They’re ideal stocking stuffers or exciting enough for the main event. We’ve included creams, devices, masks, serums and more, so you’ll be sure to find exactly what you need and your loved one desperately wants.

