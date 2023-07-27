24 Luxury Skincare Products From Amazon That Basically Work Just Like Magic

Popular products from this list:
A set of under-eye gels that use caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen to help you get rid of those under-eye circles.
An eye tightener so you look like you had a full night’s sleep even though you were awake all night watching a true crime documentary again
A dual-action acne spot treatment to help take care of zits that you just can’t seem to get rid of
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Laneige lip mask with over 20,000 5-star reviews for a reason
Upon the recommendation of a friend, I tried this product, and after the first use, I wasn't blown away, but as I continued to use this, I fell in love with this product. So much so that I quite literally chased down the gift set in 2021, and I am so glad I did. At home, I think I have at least five different flavors of these, and I use them EVERY SINGLE DAY.
I never thought a lip mask would actually change my life, but this one did and I cannot live without it.Promising review:
"I was kinda skeptical, as I am with anything that blows up on TikTok because you never know who is getting paid for a review. But I’m dead serious this stuff works. I have the driest, chapped lips and I have anxiety so I’m always biting my lips and I’ve only used this for three days and my lips are already so soft and healed.
It seems expensive but looks like it will last me for months." —Caitlin
A very fancy face serum to boost your already incredible skin
I tried this product a few years back, and it did a great job of actually plumping my skin and I loved how light it was. I don't recall much of a wrinkle difference since I was in my twenties when I tried it. Promising review:
"Originally received as a sample from cosmetics counter. Quietly used it without telling anyone. Received compliment from coworkers telling me I have beautiful skin. Sealed the deal for me I purchased large bottle. I find it removes/lessens redness from checks, smoothes, and tightens.
Decreases pore size as well. Just what this almost 60-year-old was looking for." —Jen
A tube of a celebrity-beloved moisturizer
Promising review:
"I'm 77, not really looking for a miracle cream to get rid of wrinkles, but I do love healthy looking and feeling skin, and this moisturizer is delivering. I start with a vitamin C serum then apply the Embryolisse moisturizing cream. My skin feels wonderful all day. It goes on beautifully, has a very pleasant scent, and makeup goes on smoothly over it.
I have only been using it a couple of weeks, but I will definitely order it again. I'm really enjoying the feel and look of my skin." — Roslyn
A lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen that actually blends into your skin effortlessly
This is one of my favorite sunscreens of all time and one of the few I actually finished the entire bottle. The formula is very lightweight and feels almost like a serum when you apply it. It also acts as a great base for any makeup and it feel so light and nice. It's not too thick and it's not too thin, it's just *chefs kiss.*Promising review:
"This is the best tinted sunscreen I have ever tried. It comes out of the bottle in a dark tan, but it somehow manages to blend into many skin tones (I’m very pale and white). It makes me look as I have no visible makeup or sunscreen on, but it evens out my skin tone so perfectly that it’s no-makeup quality acts like the best makeup
. I will sometimes throw a little bronzer on top of Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen for contouring, but that isn’t wholly necessary because another nice thing about the finish is that its doesn’t make you look unnaturally blank, with your face in a single solid color, as foundation alone usually does." —Professor R.
A bottle of the famous Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Promising review:
"This is hands-down the best face oil I've ever used. It makes my skin glowy and foundation goes over it like a dream.
The fragrance — I love how it smells, but I can see how some people might be put off by it. I tried the Sunday Riley Juno Face Oil because there was a deal on it, but it's not the same. I will always buy this oil. I have to hide it from my boyfriend because he also likes to put it on his beard." —Sarah
An exfoliating cleanser that self-foams to give you a spa day-at-home kind of vibe
Promising review:
"OBSESSED with this cleanser!!! It foams up like a shaving cream on your face, and it’s magical! Leaves your face squeaky (literally) clean!"—Jordyn Bailey
A serum with hyaluronic acid in it to rehydrate your skin after a long day
Promising review:
"I’ve only used this serum for a few days, but like other positive reviews have stated, I already see and feel a difference in my skin.
It’s much smoother and softer. I use this under both my daytime and nighttime moisturizer, and one small drop is sufficient. So far, so good!" —Susan Jarvis
A lightweight moisturizer that'll feel as light as a cloud on your face
Promising review:
"I don’t typically write skincare reviews because we are all so different, but I just can’t help doing this one. I am in my forties with fine lines and sun damage, yet break out whenever I use moisturizer of any kind. Worse, I’m in a beach climate, so I really need something hydrating.
It’s made using anti-aging products frustrating and a waste of money. I was thrilled to find this one. I wake up with noticeably hydrated skin, and my wrinkles are smoother. Best of all, it doesn’t feel heavy.
I know it’s tough trying new products, but this one is special. (And basically unscented, if that stuff bothers you). —Erin R
A vitamin C and antioxidant-rich serum that'll help re-texturize and brighten your complexion
Promising review:
"I ordered this product after a colleague had recommended it. I had developed some acne and scarring from wearing face mask. Most of the acne was around my cheek area. Once mask weren’t required anymore I was a bit embarrassed of my skin’s condition. I’ve only ever used face wash and didn’t know the important of moisturizing. This has helped clear up my skin and even it out. I’ve been using for about four months now and only have very minimal scarring left. The price is worth it. I have actually been using it daily and use about 3–4 drops a day. Still have over half the bottle left.
Definitely a good investment. It has a light fragrance and will help your skin look dewy without feeling oily." —Lupita Luna
A Jojoba face oil to give your skin a post-facial glow without actually having to get a facial
Promising review
: "I've been using this product for a week and I can see a difference in terms of the texture and clarity of my skin. I have combo skin that is (relatively) acne-prone and my past experiences with oils on my face have been disastrous. But my skin loves this product: it drinks it right up and leaves my skin soft and supple
. Sometimes I mix a few drops with my fave moisturizer but if my skin is really dry, I'll apply it after my moisturizer sets in, dabbing it on the drier patches of my skin. I know it's only been a week but judging by the fast results I imagine that my skin will continue to improve." —Zizou
A Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum, so you can help minimize the appearance of acne scars you've had for a while
Promising review:
"I’ve tried a few Caudalie products and have loved them because they’re gentle on my skin and deliver on their promises. This is another winner. It hydrates my skin (normal to dry, 40-years-old) and is helping fade a couple of stubborn dark spots on my cheeks.
As with most products, it’s important to be consistent and patient. Results don’t come overnight, but you will likely notice some difference over time. It does have a slight scent which may be bother some people. I will definitely continue to purchase this product."—Mariel Lopez
A Colorescience SPF 50 formula to wear in the summer instead of foundation
Promising review:
"I was so skeptical after seeing this product on TikTok, but I took the chance because this comes out white and changes to the formulated color once rubbed onto the skin. I am in LOVE! I needed something that is high SPF, but gives color because I self-tan and I never tan my face since I am acne-prone. So, I wanted something to blend with the 'no makeup' look I was going for. This product has delivered! No pore clogging ingredients, very lightweight, blends out perfectly, and I have no breakouts from this new product.
TRY THIS OUT! IT IS WORTH THE MONEY!" —Natasha Hanners
An eye tightener so you look like you had a full night's sleep
Promising review
: "I've bought expensive ones to remove eyebags, starting with the most popular, and everyone that actually removes them leaves a white residue. This one DOES NOT! I put it on at night and I don’t wake up with any bags. I put it on in the morning and I haven’t had an issue with white residue!
I will be buying this product again!" —nAFCNEpatriots
A skincare starter kit for those who need help setting up a regimen
Promising review
: "I usually don't order skin products from celebrities, I happened to come across a review from a makeup artist who raved about this product. I decided to give it a try. These products are great. Leaves your skin soft and hydrated with a nice glow.
Not greasy looking or shiny. I have applied foundation after applying and it does not affect the foundation. Great product." —christine
A luxe hydrating mist to help refresh your skin in the middle of a hot day
Promising review:
"I received a trail size in a beauty subscription. I immediately ordered the larger size. It smell amazing, just like heirloom roses. It is so great for a pick-me-up during the day, especially during this unbearable heat this summer.
It’s great for setting your makeup too. I highly recommend." —Valerie
An illuminating serum with SPF 30 that will give you that glow-from-within look to fool people into thinking your skin is really that good
Promising review:
"I am a long time fan of COOLA products and this is no exception!!! This one in particular is SO beautiful and the perfect amount of 'glow.'
Products I’ve used from other brands for a 'glow/dewy finish' don’t have SPF, so this is absolutely perfect. It’s great to wear alone, great with makeup and fantastic for mature skin.
And it smells nice. COOLA — please don’t change or discontinue this one! It’s perfection!" —Amazon customer
A Dermalogica hydrating toner because your complexion may need it as we enter the warmer months
Promising review:
"This is the best toner I’ve ever used for my oily yet dehydrated skin.
It does exactly what it says and helps the moisturizer sink in. I follow up with serum then moisturizer. Finally ending with sunscreen. You can feel your face soaking up the moisture — it’s hard to explain but TRUST it." —Amber
A set of under-eye gels with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen
The package comes with five pairs of under-eye gels. Promising review:
"I purchased these ahead of a girls weekend in Miami, expecting some late boozy nights. HOLY COW were these a lifesaver! They feel like cool [and] moist, jellies on your tired eyes.
They felt AMAZING. As far as results, I could definitely tell a difference in puffiness. Really helped wake up my tired eyes and feel like I was doing good for my skin.
I will be purchasing more, these are great for travel/goody bags, as opposed to a whole pot of them." —Alyssa
A dual-action acne spot treatment
Promising review:
"If I could give this 100 stars I would, it works so well in clearing up my breakouts. I use it with like little bumps acne, like it’s not full on zits but it’s little white or skin color bumps on my skin. This gets rid of those after only using it like twice." —Allison McElwee
A jar of the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30
Promising review:
"I have used this product for over 10 years, and it is worth the price. It is so rich and moisturizing. It definitely keeps my face hydrated. I just started using the version with SPF 30, thank you for that addition!
I keep the standard version as well for use at night. Very mild scent and makes my skin so gentle and soft. People always ask me what products I use on my face!" —T.M.H.
A nourishing face oil that'll help you master the 'clean' look
Promising review:
"I've tried so many face oils and this one takes the cake! It absorbs so well without leaving greasy residue, lays well under makeup, and have really helped to balance out my skin to get rid of hormonal breakouts.
I'm almost finished with my second bottle and will definitely be purchasing again!" —Katie Davis
Or a botanical-based oil to help boost skin hydration
Promising review:
"I add a couple of drops to my foundation and I love it. It’s non-greasy and makes my face glow." —Klaryx
A resurfacing cleanser that'll make your skin as clear as a front-facing camera
Promising review:
"I’m in my thirties and my Clarisonic finally kicked the bucket. I have been washing my face with my hands while I figure out which facial brush to get so my skin got dull, and desperately needed exfoliating. I bought this on Prime Day on a whim and I have seen a big change in my skin. It gets rid of the gunk and build up on my face due to my oily skin.
People have commented on the “glow” I seem to have now. I have far less blemishes, even the monthly hormonal pimples are reduced in appearance and number. Best of all, I’m still just using my hands to wash my face. A little goes a long way, as I literally use just a drop to wash my face." —Amazon customer
A package of resurfacing facial pads that help lift away dead skin cells and exfoliate your skin
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. Ever since I started using this product my friends at the gym have been complimenting me on how bright my face looks. 10/10 would def buy again" —abina