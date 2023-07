24 Luxury Skincare Products From Amazon That Basically Work Just Like Magic

A lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen that actually blends into your skin effortlessly

This is one of my favorite sunscreens of all time and one of the few I actually finished the entire bottle. The formula is very lightweight and feels almost like a serum when you apply it. It also acts as a great base for any makeup and it feel so light and nice. It's not too thick and it's not too thin, it's just *chefs kiss.*"This is the best tinted sunscreen I have ever tried. It comes out of the bottle in a dark tan, but it somehow manages to blend into many skin tones (I’m very pale and white).. I will sometimes throw a little bronzer on top of Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen for contouring, but that isn’t wholly necessary because another nice thing about the finish is that its doesn’t make you look unnaturally blank, with your face in a single solid color, as foundation alone usually does." — Professor R.