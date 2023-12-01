25 Investment-Worthy Holiday Gifts To Impress Anyone On Your List

A Beckham Hotel <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LYNW421?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656747c7e4b066e398b60c68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656747c7e4b066e398b60c68" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LYNW421?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656747c7e4b066e398b60c68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pillow</a> set, Breville espresso <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656747c7e4b066e398b60c68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656747c7e4b066e398b60c68" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656747c7e4b066e398b60c68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">machine</a> and Apple <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656747c7e4b066e398b60c68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656747c7e4b066e398b60c68" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656747c7e4b066e398b60c68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">AirPods</a>
As someone afflicted with expensive taste, it can be hard to reign in my shopping tendencies, both for myself and when buying gifts for others. And though I strongly believe that when it comes to gift giving, it’s the thought that counts, on occasion it can be extra special to surprise loved ones with a splurge-y luxury gift for the holidays. If you’ve been planning to go the extra mile for a loved one this holiday season, then look no further, because I’ve got you covered.

Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of delightfully extravagant gifts that are sure to make the recipient’s day. It includes HuffPost reader-beloved beauty devices, kitchen essentials for the devoted home cook, tech gadgets and exciting new toys for little ones. Keep reading to snag something extra special from some of our favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter, Amazon, Food52, Maisonette, Nordstrom and more. If you’ve been saving your pennies, then I regret to inform you that you’ve come to the right place to spend them.

1
Amazon
A small-space blender that’s perfect for smoothies
Our food editor swears by this small-space friendly blender for her morning smoothies, saying it's easier to maneuver and performs just as well as her culinary-school approved Vitamix when mixing things in smaller batches. The blending container will also double as a cup so that you can take your pulverized beverage on the go.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $119)
2
Amazon
An AeroGarden Harvest with gourmet herb seed pod kit
This popular hydroponic system can grow lush herbs indoors, all year-round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$79.90+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. They come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of total listening time so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. They're perfect for a teen or tween or anyone who needs to upgrade their earbud situation.
$99 at Amazon
4
Net-a-Porter
Tachen’s impressive Rolling Stones coffee table book
I've always believed that a gorgeous coffee table book makes for an excellent host or holiday gift. It’s an elegant and sophisticated option, especially if it comes from an imprint like Taschen. I’d recommend this playful 450-page visual account of the Rolling Stones’ career, featuring inspiring photography from the likes of Annie Leibovitz, Andy Warhol and David LaChapelle.
$105 at Net-a-Porter
5
Amazon
A Breville Smart Oven air fryer
This bestselling appliance is a multifunctional, high-end air fryer with a wide variety of cooking modes. Use it to toast, bake roast, broil, air-fry, dehydrate, reheat and more! The home cook in your life will be delighted by the arrival of this beauty.
$399.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius water flosser
It might seem like a random gift, but for people who are enthusiastic about their dental health, it's a dream come true. Considered by many to be the cream of the crop when it comes to water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate gums and improve circulation. It's also one of two devices on this list to have the ADA Seal of Acceptance, confirming its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque.
$69.99 at Amazon
7
Food52
A Le Creuset Heritage stoneware pie dish
Have a baker in your life? There's a good chance they love Le Creuset products. This pie dish comes in eight colors and is made from high-fired stoneware that helps you get a super even, flaky crust while the scalloped edge keeps things pretty. Best of all, the enamel finish is scratch-resistant.
$45 at Food52 (regularly $56)
8
Amazon
A Sperax Walking Pad
This foldable treadmill is as powerful and durable as it is quiet and easy to use. It can be used with or without handrails and is a great under-desk addition to a work-from-home setup. It has two wheels for easy transport and storage.


$349.99 at Amazon
9
Williams Sonoma
A set of three Shun Premier starter knives
I was gifted the chef's knife from this set a couple of years ago, and not only is it the best knife I've ever owned, but it's still as good as new despite near-daily use. This three-piece set includes a paring knife, utility knife and a chef's knife — the essentials for a passionate home cook. They're as beautiful as they are functional, with a hand-hammered finish and lovely walnut handle.
$419.95 at Williams Sonoma
10
Nordstrom
A TheraFace Pro facial device
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring is designed to ease pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. It's a gamechanger for the skin care-obsessed.
$319 at Amazon
11
Caraway
A Caraway Squareware set
A new set of cookware is always a good idea, and this square set of pans from Caraway is the definition of form and function. Available in multiple lovely colors, it includes storage organizers, a square griddle pan, a square grill pan, a double burner griddle and a roasting pan and rack.
$420.75 at Caraway (regularly $715)
12
Amazon
A pair of Amazon's most highly-rated pillows
This set of down-alternative pillows has achieved an almost legendary status on Amazon, thanks to over 250,000 reviews that have awarded it a 4.3-star rating. The pillow’s breathable cover has a thread count of 250, and the pillows are made in an Oeko-Tex-certified factory. They’re also machine-washable — yay!
$60.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A premium coffee grinder endorsed by a slew of coffee experts
Multiple baristas and coffee experts recently told HuffPost that this premium coffee grinder from Baratza is a worthwhile investment in your morning java ritual. It’s a versatile option that offers 40 unique grind settings and is equipped with hardened steel burrs to ensure that that beans are freshly and uniformly pulverized. If you have a coffee-lover on your list, they’ll likely be very pleased to receive this upgrade.
$119 at Amazon (regularly $149)
14
Amazon
A Bluetooth projector
Bring a moviegoing experience to your loved one's home by getting them their very own projector. This Bluetooth option uses a WiFi connection to play, is compatible with IOS and Android systems, and has a built-in surround speaker and a crystal clear lens.
$169.98 at Amazon (regularly $189)
15
Amazon
A Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Coffee snobs need their own espresso machines, and this Breville Barista Express is as good as it gets. Your loved one will be able to make barista-quality drinks from the comfort of home, including lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots. It features a conical burr grinder and a milk frother that is easy to use and makes delicious frothed and steamed milk.
$559.95 at Amazon (regularly $699.95)
16
Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta's The Essentials skin care kit
Give a skin care fiend the gift of a luxury beauty set so they can try out Dr. Loretta's most coveted products. This four-piece set includes a mini gentle hydrating cleanser, a tightening eye gel, an intense replenishing serum and the brand's beloved Universal Glow Daily Defense SPF. Hopefully they'll forgive you for getting them hooked on these must-have products.
$145 at Dr. Loretta
17
Amazon
A GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker
The GE Profile Opal creates up to 38 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$469 at Amazon
18
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity starter kit
The stocking stuffer to end all stocking stuffers, this beauty gives all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel, silk creme activator and an application brush so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. It's a surefire win to make a skin care devotee happy.
$350 at Amazon
19
Net-a-Porter
An Alaïa Le Coeur leather coin purse
Available in red or black, this decadent coin purse from Alaïa is as sweet as it is luxurious. If you have a design-hound on your hands, then they'll fall head over heels for this heart-shaped pouch. It boasts the brand's logo in silver lettering and can be clipped to a bag or tucked inside a purse for safe-keeping. Either way, they'll love using it from day one.

$550 at Net-a-Porter
20
Maisonette
A Tender Leaf Toys Dovetail doll house
If your little one has been begging for a dollhouse, this is your sign to pick up this beauty from Tender Leaf Toys. It has six rooms and beautiful detailing throughout. It's a gerat way to kick of their imaginations and keep them busy for hours at a time.
$279.99 at Maisonette
21
Net-a-Porter
A Vyrao Witchy Woo large scented candle
If you ask me, a fancy candle is always a good idea. This one is made with a blend of mineral and botanical wax, comes with a supernatural talisman and is housed in a gorgeous porcelain vessel. It's available in a range of colors, but this purple one has a richly floral scent that is too intoxicating to pass by.
$220 at Net-a-Porter
22
Nordstrom
An AllSaints crossbody half moon bag
Consider this the elevated version of the banana bags that went viral this last summer. This AllSaints leather crossbody is a dreamy everyday bag that is elegant with a slight edge. Who doesn't want a new designer bag for the holidays?
$229 at Nordstrom
23
Amazon
A Realcook vertical 17-inch steel charcoal smoker
This versatile and multifunctional smoker is perfect for the BBQ enthusiast in your family. Come the warm-weather season, they're going to be outside cooking up the most delicious grub you can imagine. It has a built-in thermometer and adjustable air supply on the lid so that you have better temperature control to ensure food comes out to perfection. It can be used as a smoker, a single or double barbecue grill or a fire pit. Perfect for smoking, grilling, steaming, baking, braising, roasting and more.
$105.99 at Amazon
24
Maisonette
A Wonder & Wise by Asweets wooden airplane rocker
Let your kid's imagination soar to new heights with this airplane rocker at Maisonette. This vintage-inspired toy is as cute as it gets and grows with your toddler. It can be converted from a rocker to a ride-on once your little one is ready, making it a great long-term investment.
$189 at Maisonette
25
The Citizenry
The Citizenry Stonewashed linen bed bundle
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in your bedroom; you'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
$420+ at The Citizenry

