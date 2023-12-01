25 Investment-Worthy Holiday Gifts To Impress Anyone On Your List

Amazon A Beckham Hotel pillow set, Breville espresso machine and Apple AirPods

As someone afflicted with expensive taste, it can be hard to reign in my shopping tendencies, both for myself and when buying gifts for others. And though I strongly believe that when it comes to gift giving, it’s the thought that counts, on occasion it can be extra special to surprise loved ones with a splurge-y luxury gift for the holidays. If you’ve been planning to go the extra mile for a loved one this holiday season, then look no further, because I’ve got you covered.

Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of delightfully extravagant gifts that are sure to make the recipient’s day. It includes HuffPost reader-beloved beauty devices, kitchen essentials for the devoted home cook, tech gadgets and exciting new toys for little ones. Keep reading to snag something extra special from some of our favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter, Amazon, Food52, Maisonette, Nordstrom and more. If you’ve been saving your pennies, then I regret to inform you that you’ve come to the right place to spend them.

