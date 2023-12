25 Investment-Worthy Holiday Gifts To Impress Anyone On Your List

A Waterpik Aquarius water flosser

It might seem like a random gift, but for people who are enthusiastic about their dental health, it's a dream come true. Considered by many to be the cream of the crop when it comes to water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate gums and improve circulation. It's also one of two devices on this list to have the ADA Seal of Acceptance , confirming its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque.