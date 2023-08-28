I Regret To Inform You That These Labor Days Sales Are Worth Your Money

There’s no time like a big sales event to splurge on the luxury item you’ve had your eyes on — and luckily for us all, Labor Day sales are here. Greet the fall season with a few new goodies that will give you a much-needed hit of shopping serotonin. If there was ever a good excuse to drop some cash on an expensive treat, this is it, because I regret to inform you that this year’s Labor Day sale splurges are worth your money.
There are significantly reduced prices on items at some of our favorite retailers like SkinStore, The Citizenry, Away and more. Knowing that you’re saving money makes shopping for pricy items an absolute pleasure.
It doesn’t matter if you’re investing in new furniture or treating yourself to a high-end beauty item, these discounts help make it easier to hit “add to cart.” Below, we’ve rounded up some of this year’s most irresistible sale items. It’s time to get shopping and treat yourself.