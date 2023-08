I Regret To Inform You That These Labor Days Sales Are Worth Your Money

The Citizenry stonewashed linen sheet set

I will never stop raving about The Citizenry's linen sheets . You really do get what you pay for. Unlike other linen sheets, there is no “break-in” period. The sheets arrive as soft and if you’ve been washing them regularly for months, minus the wear and tear. They’re shockingly thick and plush, significantly more so than any other linen sheets I’ve experienced. The fact that they continue to get softer while still retaining the same level of thickness is mind-bending. It’s no wonder they’re a bestseller. The Citizenry’s stonewashed linen sheets are sustainably made with the most heavenly organic French flax my body has ever felt. They're available in 16 colors in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.