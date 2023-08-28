Shoppingsaleslabor dayI regret to inform you

I Regret To Inform You That These Labor Days Sales Are Worth Your Money

Whether you’re investing in new furniture or treating yourself to a high-end beauty item, these discounts help make it easier to hit “add to cart.”
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15340&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Fsunday-riley-good-genes-all-in-one-lactic-acid-treatment-1.7oz%2F11588281.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sunday Riley&#x27;s Good Genes serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15340&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Fsunday-riley-good-genes-all-in-one-lactic-acid-treatment-1.7oz%2F11588281.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopmelissa.com%2Fproducts%2Fpossession-platform-33556-ab624" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Melissa jelly platform shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopmelissa.com%2Fproducts%2Fpossession-platform-33556-ab624" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Melissa jelly platform shoes</a>, <a href="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?sid=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Foriginal-large%3Fcolor%3Dblack" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Away&#x27;s The Original suitcase" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?sid=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Foriginal-large%3Fcolor%3Dblack" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Away's The Original suitcase</a> and a <a href="https://pj.nutribullet.com/t/v1/8-12363-265720-9496?sid=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nutribullet.com%2Fshop%2Fblenders%2Fnutribullet-rx%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nutribullet Rx blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://pj.nutribullet.com/t/v1/8-12363-265720-9496?sid=64e8ae7be4b03cccf419d042&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nutribullet.com%2Fshop%2Fblenders%2Fnutribullet-rx%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Nutribullet Rx blender</a>.
SkinStore, Melissa, Away, Nutribullet
Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum, Melissa jelly platform shoes, Away's The Original suitcase and a Nutribullet Rx blender.

There’s no time like a big sales event to splurge on the luxury item you’ve had your eyes on — and luckily for us all, Labor Day sales are here. Greet the fall season with a few new goodies that will give you a much-needed hit of shopping serotonin. If there was ever a good excuse to drop some cash on an expensive treat, this is it, because I regret to inform you that this year’s Labor Day sale splurges are worth your money.

There are significantly reduced prices on items at some of our favorite retailers like SkinStore, The Citizenry, Away and more. Knowing that you’re saving money makes shopping for pricy items an absolute pleasure.

It doesn’t matter if you’re investing in new furniture or treating yourself to a high-end beauty item, these discounts help make it easier to hit “add to cart.” Below, we’ve rounded up some of this year’s most irresistible sale items. It’s time to get shopping and treat yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Tushy
Tushy Ace electric bidet seat
This top-of-the-line electric bidet seat can warm, clean and dry you right up. It's as luxurious as it gets, is easy to use and install and will make you wonder how you ever lived without one for so long. It'll be on sale from Sept. 1 through Sept. 11.
$359.40 at Tushy (originally $599)
2
The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen sheet set
I will never stop raving about The Citizenry's linen sheets. You really do get what you pay for. Unlike other linen sheets, there is no “break-in” period. The sheets arrive as soft and if you’ve been washing them regularly for months, minus the wear and tear. They’re shockingly thick and plush, significantly more so than any other linen sheets I’ve experienced. The fact that they continue to get softer while still retaining the same level of thickness is mind-bending. It’s no wonder they’re a bestseller. The Citizenry’s stonewashed linen sheets are sustainably made with the most heavenly organic French flax my body has ever felt. They're available in 16 colors in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
$231+ at The Citizenry (originally $289)
3
SkinStore
NuFace Mini starter kit
If you want all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a sweetly petite facial toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Get it for 25% off through Sept. 4 at SkinStore.
$165 at SkinStore (originally $220)
4
Away
Away The Original large suitcase
Find out why these suitcases are cult-favorites and pick up your very own while you can get a great deal. Through Sept. 4, save up to 35% on Away’s best-selling Original suitcases and select bags. They're perfect for your late summer and cozy fall getaways. You know you've had your eye on this gorgeous suitcase for years, and now's the time to snap it up!
$318 at Away (originally $375)
5
Merrell
Merrell Antora 3 sneaker
Save up to 50% off during Merrell's Labor Day sales event. Get the whole family a new pair of kicks that are as comfortable as they are durable and stylish. Some of the brand's best-selling styles will be on sale, including the Women's Antora 3, pictured here, which is 40% off right now. There are currently four colors on sale in sizes 5–11.
$74.99 at Merrel (originally $125)
6
SodaStream
SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker
Get fizzy with a SodaStream of your own, a seltzer-lover's best friend. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 9, get 20% off sitewide (excluding gas) with the code LABOR20. The E-Terra is a wonderful option for anyone looking to dip their toes into the bubbly waters. It includes the sparkling water maker, two dishwasher-safe half-liter plastic bottles, a CO2 cylinder, lime Bubly drops and three 1-liter additional plastic bottles.
$ 143.99 (originally $179.99)
7
Nutribullet
Nutribullet RX cooking blender
Now through Sept. 5, Nutribullet and Magic Bullet are offering 20% off all products sitewide with code LABORDAY20. Get ready for the soups and smoothies of your dreams without having to dig deep into your bank account. The cooking blender is just what you need for your fall soups, smoothies and more. It's got all the power of a Nutribullet smoothie maker but is big enough to make a meal for the whole family.
$143.99 at Nutribullet (originally $179.99)
8
Courant
Courant
Stock up on office and home essentials with Courant’s sleek and efficient charging solutions. I can't get enough of these stylish charging stations; they're the epitome of form and function. Nowthrough Sept. 4, get a color-matched MAG:1 with the purchase of a MAG:2 or get a free CATCH:1 with the purchase of a CATCH:3.
Shop sale at Courant
9
Solawave
Solawave red light therapy wand
Treat your skin to a bit of red light therapy courtesy of Solawave. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, get 30% off the entire site with the code POOLSIDE. Make sure you pick up their bestselling LED light stick; you could be amazed at the results.
$118.30 at Solawave (originally $169)
10
Diggs
Diggs Revol dog crate
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, use code PUP20 and get 20% off Diggs' award-winning dog crate. Train your pup without ruining the aesthetic of your home. It's as stylish as it is functional and, most importantly, comfy and cozy.
$300 at Diggs (originally $375)
11
Melissa
Melissa Possession Platform shoes
Feel like a kid again in Melissa's timeless jelly shoes and save while you can. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 5 get 20% off sitewide including sale items with code SUMMER20. Their platforms are surprisingly wearable and chic, and this burnt shade is perfect for the transition into fall. It's available in sizes 5–10.
$87.20 at Melissa (originally $109)
12
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser
From now through Sept. 4, save majorly on Waterpik's most popular water flossers, including fan favorite Aquarius, pictured here. The Aquarius is available for 40% off. It'll seriously elevate your dental care game.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
13
SkinStore
A value-sized box of Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal daily peel
One of the easiest-to-use methods of chemical exfoliation is these daily peels from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare. Each treatment contains two pads: one to exfoliate and smooth your skin, and one that provides anti-aging benefits. The pads are pre-dosed with five acids, including glycolic, salicylic and lactic, that each work to reduce dullness and uneven texture, pores and hyperpigmentation. Get this mega-pack of 60 treatments for 20% off at SkinStore with code LABOR.
60-pack: $122.40 at SkinStore (originally $153)
14
Best Buy
Roku 65-inch Class Select Series 4K Smart RokuTV
Upgrade your TV with this 65-inch Roku Smart television and save $50 through Sept. 10. It's the easiest way to get all your favorite channels and more.
$399.99 at Best Buy, (originally $449.99)
15
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise leggings
Pick up some new leggings from Girlfriend Collective and save. The brand's inventive colorways, inclusive sizing, lovely silhouettes and expansive collection are as dreamy as they come. These compressive, soft and comfortable leggings are available in a wide range of colors in sizes XXS–6XL in three different inseam lengths. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, get 20% off sitewide. Orders over $125 will receive a Please Recycle Backpack as a free gift with purchase.
$62.40 at Girlfriend Collective (originally $78)
16
SkinStore
Sunday Riley good Genes lactic acid treatment
Get 25% off my favorite lactic acid treatment with the code LABOR at SkinStore. It is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smooth and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass, which can help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract to help soothe redness and calms sensitive skin.
$91.50 at SkinStore (originally $122)
17
Article
Article Candra chaise lounge
This absolutely captivating vintage-inspired chaise will make for excellent extra seating in an elegant home. Available in two colors, it has a chic solid wood frame and natural woven fisheye cane details. And since it's currently half off, you can't say no.
$599 at Article (originally $1,099)
18
Luna
Luna classic cooling cotton weighted blanket
Luna is an AAPI-founded company making incredibly soft, high-end, eco-friendly sleep products that don't cost a fortune. Now through Sept. 10, enjoy 20% off Luna’s entire line of sleep products as well as a free hot/cold weighted eye mask on all orders over $100 with code LABORDAY20. This weighted blanket is perfect for the cozy chilly nights that lay ahead. If you've been wanting to invest in a weighted blanket but hesitant to invest, now is the perfect time.
$62.99+ at Luna (originally $84.99+)
19
SkinStore
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin softer, smoother and plumper. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. Get it for 20% off at SkinStore with code LABOR.
$54.40 at SkinStore (originally $68)
20
Parachute
Parachute Eco-Comfort mattress
Parachute’s highly-rated Eco-Comfort mattress is taking part in a Labor Day Sale of its own. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, you can save 15% on this cushy, comfy mattress. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cal king sizing.
$1,274.15_ at Parachute (originally $1,499+)
21
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Wavelength robe
You can get 20% off sitewideand on Amazon, starting Aug. 30 through Sept. 6 (aside from Last Call items and Spaces partner products), making it the ideal time to splurge on one of this popular home brand's gorgeous robes. The Wavelength robe is available in three colors and is made with super-soft Turkish cotton. It's the best way to lounge.
$95.63 at Brooklinen (originally $125)

Before You Go

J.Jill Wearever pleated trousers

Fall Fashion Staples That Women Over 50 Swear By

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE