Lyanna Mormont's Bella Ramsey On That 'Game Of Thrones' Scene: 'I Did A Mini-Battle Cry'

Bella Ramsey, the teenage actress who gave the powerhouse performance as Lyanna Mormont in “Game of Thrones,” opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about what it was like to have ― here’s your spoiler warning ― died on the show in the most epic way.

“If you’re going to die on Game of Thrones, you have to die well, haven’t you? I was very pleased,” Ramsey said. “She’s the littlest fighter taking out the biggest wight. It did feel fitting.”

She added that Lyanna has “always been sticking up for what’s right, especially in a room filled with grown men and women.”

“Here, she’s doing the same thing, just extended a bit. It was very fitting that little Lyanna came up against a giant and killed him.”

Lyanna, the sharp-witted and strong-spoken head of House Mormont of Bear Island, fought valiantly in the Battle of Winterfell in Sunday night’s episode. She met her demise while taking on the Night King’s largest undead solider, a zombified version of the Wildling giant Wun Wun who fought alongside Jon Snow before being killed in Season 6′s “Battle of the Bastards.”

Lyanna was crushed to death in the undead giant’s hands, but not before she stabbed him in his blue eye with some dragon glass.