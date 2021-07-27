If the footage from an Alaska watch party is any indication, Olympic swimmer Lydia Jacoby may have brought the entire state to its collective feet as she took the gold during the 100-meter breaststroke.

The 17-year-old beat defending gold medalist Lilly King to win the event.

The surprise victory makes her the first U.S. female swimmer to capture a gold medal in Tokyo. She’s also the first swimmer from Alaska to win a gold medal, ever ― and just check out how excited the home crowd was:

“I was definitely racing for a medal,” she said after her race, according to USA Today. “I wasn’t really expecting a gold medal so when I looked up at the scoreboard it was insane.”

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker took silver, while King earned the bronze.

There is only one 50-meter pool in the state of Alaska.



Lydia Jacoby is the first @usaswimming athlete from Alaska.



Now, she's got a gold medal. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vv6eeRMekM — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 27, 2021