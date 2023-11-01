LOADING ERROR LOADING

Superhero, meet super model.

While Lynda Carter has seen plenty of “Wonder Woman” costumes in her days, the actor couldn’t help but give one contemporary celebrity a huge Halloween shoutout for her tribute this year.

Model Kendall Jenner, 27, caught Carter’s eye donning a costume that looked like it was plucked straight from the set of the 72-year-old’s 1970s TV show.

Advertisement

Looking Amazonian as ever in an Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, Jenner sported a star-spangled leotard and thigh-high boots while carrying Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth and perching a golden tiara atop big brunette waves.

Original "Wonder Woman" Lynda Carter had high praise for one young celebrity's 70s-style Halloween costume this week. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

Carter quickly co-signed the cover girl’s look in an Instagram comment and a post on her Instagram Story.

Channeling reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner’s wisdom, Carter told Kendall, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie” ― a cheeky reference to an iconic “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” meme.

Advertisement

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s infatuation with the DC comic book character goes way back.