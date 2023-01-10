What's Hot

Politics obitdiamond and silklynette hardaway

Diamond, Of Right-Wing Duo Diamond And Silk, Dies 'Unexpectedly'

Donald Trump announced the news and said Lynette Hardaway, known as Diamond, had died in her North Carolina home.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway died at her home in North Carolina, according to the Diamond and Silk Twitter account.
Fox News

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, the right-wing commentator who was half of the pro-Donald Trump vlogging duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair’s Twitter account.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA,” a post from the Diamond and Silk Twitter account on Monday read.

Trump broke the news on his Truth Social platform, the Daily Beast first reported. The former president said her death was “totally unexpected” and that she was accompanied by her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, in North Carolina at the time of her death.

“Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump wrote. “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

In November, the pair’s Twitter account, which bills them as “Trump’s most loyal supporters,” asked supporters to pray for Hardaway but did not specify why. Days earlier, it had posted about her 51st birthday.

According to the Daily Beast, Hardaway briefly returned to her show the following month and dismissed unverified online reports that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19. She filmed her final episode on Dec. 15.

The sisters lost their gigs with Fox News in 2020 for spreading conspiracy theories about coronavirus, including claims that the virus was “deliberately” spread by “deep-state snakes” and that a vaccine would be used for population control.

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

