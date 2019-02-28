Lynne Patton Says Trump Does Not See Color, Race: 'What He Sees Is Success'

Lynne Patton, the black Trump administration official who was attacked as a Republican prop during Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony, continued denying the president is racist Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” saying he “does not see color, race, creed, religion.”

Patton, a former wedding planner installed by President Donald Trump as the Department of Urban Development’s New York-New Jersey regional administrator, described the president as fair-minded and rejected Wednesday’s House testimony of longtime Trump lawyer Cohen, who declared: “Mr. Trump is a racist.”

“What he sees is success and failure, and whether that manifests itself as a person, a place, a property, a restaurant, a TV show, a policy, a country, a community ― he makes no differentiation,” Patton told hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade.

“That’s what makes people uncomfortable is that he doesn’t care what people think and he’s going to tell it like it is.”