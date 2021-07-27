Britney Spears' Mom Says Star's Dad Had 'Physical Altercation' With Her Sons

In a newly filed petition seeking to remove Britney Spears’ father as one of her conservators, the pop star’s mother accused him of having an “appalling and inexcusable” physical altercation with the singer’s two sons.

In the petition filed Monday by Spears’ new attorney Mathew Rosengart, her mother, Lynne Spears, included a statement saying the relationship between her daughter and her father, James “Jamie” Spears, has “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” on her daughter’s part.

The incident between Jamie Spears and his grandsons, who are 15 and 14 years old, was the final straw, the star’s mother said.

“Lynne Spears also describes in her Declaration a ‘physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee’s minor children’ as ‘appalling and inexcusable [which] understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them,’” the petition states.

Jamie Spears is not fit to be his daughter’s conservator, Lynne Spears concluded in her statement.

“It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee,” she said.

The petition that Rosengart, the first legal counsel Spears had permission to select on her own in her conservatorship case, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week seeks to replace her father in the conservatorship with Jason Rubin, a professional fiduciary and forensic accountant with significant experience as a conservator.

Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing Spears’ conservatorship case, will consider the petitions at a Dec. 13 hearing.

Rosengart noted in the petition that this petition is only an “initial narrow step” and that there “might well come a time” when he seeks to terminate the entire conservatorship and pursue charges against Jamie Spears.