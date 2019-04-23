Woman Arrested Under Terrorism Act After Death Of Journalist Lyra McKee

A 57-year-old woman has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry/Londonderry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

In a short statement, the PSNI did not disclose any further details about the nature of the arrest, only that she had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

McKee, 29, died as a result of injuries sustained when she was shot on the Creggan estate on April 18.

Two teenage men initially arrested by detectives investigating the murder were later released without charge.

The New IRA — an amalgam of armed groups opposed to the peace process — has admitted responsibility for the murder.

Major Investigation Team detectives have arrested a 57-year-old woman under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on Thursday, 18th April. She has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 23, 2019

In a statement given to The Irish News using a recognised code word, the group offered “full and sincere apologies” to her family and friends.

It has been linked with four murders, including PC Ronan Kerr, who was killed by an under-car bomb in Omagh in 2011.

The group is also linked to the deaths of prison officers David Black, who was shot as he drove to work at Maghaberry Prison in 2012, and Adrian Ismay, who died in 2016 after a bomb exploded under his van outside his home in east Belfast.

The New IRA is believed to have been formed between 2011 and 2012 following the merger of a number of smaller groups, including the Real IRA — the group behind the 1998 Omagh bomb.

It is strongest in Derry/Londonderry, north and west Belfast, Strabane and other pockets in County Tyrone, and Lurgan in County Armagh.

This year the group was responsible for a car bomb outside the courthouse in Bishop Street, Derry.

The explosives-laden car was left on the city centre street on a Saturday night in January, and scores of people, including a group of teenagers, had walked past before it detonated.