The One Laundry Product You Need That You Probably Don't Have

If you’re constantly doing loads of laundry or, if you’re like me and you let it pile up before actually doing something about it, you’re likely open to ways to make this chore more efficient. And cleaner.

“But my favorite detergent makes my clothes clean!” you say. And that’s true, if we’re talking about only cleaning stains and getting rid of smelly odors. But when it comes to freeing your clothes of germs and harmful bacteria, your detergent may need some reinforcement. Many bacteria survive the wash cycle, even in hot water. And if you or someone else in your household is sick or immunocompromised or has extra stinky items, having peace of mind by taking an extra cautionary measure against germs is worth it. That’s where Lysol’s laundry sanitizer ($10) comes in with its 64,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon. I’ve been using it for a couple weeks and have already noticed my clothes smell even fresher after laundry days. I also have pretty sensitive allergies and haven’t been experiencing the usual sneezing that typically comes at the beginning of spring.

Similar to how hand sanitizer works for germs on your body, this EPA-approved laundry sanitizer eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, including the novel coronavirus. It’s 100% bleach-free, and is used as an additive to your laundry detergent, not a replacement. It works in all water temperatures, including cold and cool, and is gentle on most fabrics like baby clothes, towels, bedding and undergarments.

Simply add it to the fabric softener compartment of your washing machine or directly to the drum of the machine during the rinse cycle and your clothes will come out smelling great and sanitized.

There’s even a sports version of the sanitizer, which is ideal for sweaty athletic and active wear. It’s specifically designed with malodor technology to get rid of even the most intense odors. If you’re concerned about having a skin reaction or if you have sensitive skin, be sure to test it out first before using it for whole loads of laundry.

With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, there are tons of promising reviews:

“This is my 2nd bottle of Lysol laundry sanitizer but my 1st time getting the ‘sport’ version. It is awesome! I have stinky but delicate running gear and BJJ gear that this stuff keeps fresh while not causing any damage. I highly recommend and will continue to purchase!” — Cheyanna Dinkel

“I have this on auto delivery. I use it for all my laundry needs. I have several animals and I need to wash their bedding often. This helps keep their bedding smelling fresh.” — heather

“I have been using lysol laundry sanitizer since the time it came out (pre-covid), as a nurse, it was just something that I used to disinfect my scrubs. I also use it on my towels and my children’s clothes to ward off all the germs. I actually have this on auto-shipment and it really saved me when lysol was empty on the shelves, including the lysol laundry sanitizer, but I still received my monthly shipment, so I was very thankful for Amazon’s amazing auto-shipment features.

Overall it has a fresh scent and as a nurse, I honestly feel better adding it to my laundry for disinfecting purposes. It lasts a month for us and we will continue to use it. It really does give me peace of mind.” — Amazon customer