'M3GAN' Is A Killer Robot BFF In Absolutely Wild First Trailer

The robot M3GAN takes her instructions a little too seriously in an upcoming horror movie starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. Universal Pictures

The grand horror movie tradition of creepy dolls going on killing sprees is getting an update in the form of a murderous, TikTok-dancing robot named M3GAN.

Chucky, Annabelle and Brahms can take several seats, because the first trailer for “M3GAN” is sure to provide ample nightmare fuel to anyone side-eyeing that old plaything left in the closet.

Advertisement

The upcoming horror flick from producers James Wan (“Malignant”) and Blumhouse (“Halloween”) gives the trope a high-tech twist with an uncannily lifelike robot that was built to “protect a kid from ever feeling lonely or sad.”

That’s where Allison Williams (“Get Out”) comes into play as a brilliant toy company roboticist who becomes the guardian of her niece Cady (“The Haunting of Hill House” star Violet McGraw) after her parents die in a car crash.

“Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences,” the official synopsis says.

Set to a horror-fied remix of Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend,” the trailer shows how M3GAN ― aka Model 3 Generative Android ― builds an increasingly intense bond with the young girl that begins to worry her new parent.

Advertisement

Soon enough, the robot is crawling through the woods on all fours, pushing a bully into oncoming traffic, weaponizing a nail gun with startling accuracy and generally racking up a body count.

The trailer builds to an utterly bonkers and highly meme-able finish with M3GAN dancing down a hallway while brandishing a soon-to-be-blood-soaked paper cutter to terrifying effect.