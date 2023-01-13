‘M3GAN’ Writer: It ‘Was Way Gorier’ Before Being Toned Down Once ‘Teenagers Got Involved’

“M3GAN” — a horror movie about an artificial-intelligence companion doll that turns murderous to “protect” its owner — was supposed to be “way gorier,” according to screenwriter Akela Cooper.

In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Cooper revealed that the PG-13 film, directed by Gerard Johnstone and featuring the creepiest doll since Chucky, is reportedly “on the books” to get “an unrated version.”

The science-fiction horror film follows an AI robot trained to act as a guardian to a child but malfunctions, transforming the doll into a life-threatening machine for everyone except the child she’s supposed to protect. The movie was toned down once “teenagers got involved,” Cooper told the L.A. Times.

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it,” Cooper said while discussing the grisly nature of the original script.

“There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books,” Cooper said. “But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.”

Cooper, who also wrote the horror movie “Malignant,” said that although the original script for “M3GAN” wasn’t quite the same “massacre” as the 2021 scary flick, she revealed the doll “did kill a bunch more people.”

Among the added victims of the bizarre dancing robot doll were “a couple of characters whom [producer James Wan] was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live,’” Cooper said.

“I was merciless, but again, that is me,” she added. “My humor is extremely dark.”

With “M3GAN” being PG-13 — a rarity for a Blumhouse horror movie — many horror fans expressed disappointment on social media over its mild rating.

In December, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producers Jason Blum and James Wan urged moviegoers who questioned the film’s timid age rating to watch the movie before judging it.

“Some of the scariest movies of all time are PG-13, so I don’t put too much stock in the bellyaching,” Blum said. “Go see the movie and then tell me about it.”

The creepy chiller stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, Stephane Garneau-Monten and Jenna Davis.

Earlier this month, Johnstone hinted to Variety that there might be a sequel. “I totally think there’s more to say. And I know that M3GAN would have more to say. I would love to do another one. Hopefully soon, while it’s still fresh in everyone’s minds.”