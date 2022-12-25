Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Accused Of 'Dirty Play' And The Internet Piles On

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was besieged by critics for a questionable takedown Saturday of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple ― including Apple himself. (Watch the video below.)

After an apparent fumble by Jones, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered the ball and sprinted toward the end zone. Jones gave up his pursuit of Pratt and threw his body at Apple’s lower legs to trip him to the turf.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

“I thought it was a dirty play,” Apple told NESN.

The play was whistled dead and called back because Jones was penalized for intentional grounding on what was ruled a forward pass by Jones, not a fumble. The Bengals won, 22-18, nearly ruining the Patriots’ chances of going to the playoffs.

Apple said Jones “has done that before,” perhaps referring to the quarterback twisting the ankle of the Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns last season after Burns had sacked him and forced a fumble. Burns was so angry at the time that he appeared to make a veiled threat at Jones, wishing fellow defensive players in the league “happy hunting.”