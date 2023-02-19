Mac McClung Says It's 'Over' Following Massive Windmill In Slam Dunk Contest Win

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Mac McClung called the competition when he declared the NBA Slam Dunk Contest “over” following a wicked windmill in a winning effort on Saturday.

McClung got an invite to the contest while in the NBA’s G League before he signed a two-way contract with the 76ers earlier this week. He played in a total of two NBA games prior to Saturday’s electric performance.

His first dunk of the night featured a hop over two willing participants as he grabbed the ball on his way up to the basket and dunked the ball with two hands behind his head. The effort earned 50 scores from all the judges.

Mac McClung's perfect score round 1 dunk had everyone lit 👀📹#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/Mc1r7RV0i8 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

McClung later did a 360-degree, two-handed windmill dunk in his second attempt in the contest, the only dunk that didn’t receive all perfect scores from the judges.

The impressive dunk caused “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star Jonathan Majors to crack a smile.

360 AND THE REVERSE 🥶



Mac McClung went crazy for round 2.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/zwaM1N6SXC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

McClung’s other two dunks in the contest’s final round wowed the judges, including one where he leaped over a pal, pumped the ball and dunked it into the hoop.

ANOTHER 5️⃣0️⃣ FOR MAC MCCLUNG pic.twitter.com/PxH2FhHQzG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

McClung later nailed a 540-degree windmill before he declared the contest “over” as commentator Kenny “The Jet” Smith called him a “star.”

“An NBA star has been born tonight,” Smith said.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

McClung told reporters he didn’t know if the take was true, however, a friend appeared to have a different opinion on his performance.

“It’s true,” they said at a press conference.

Reporter: “Has it sunk in yet and how Big is it for you to know that you saved the Slam Dunk Contest?”



Mac McClung: “Oh man, I don’t know if that’s true. But I appreciate that.”



Mac’s friend off to the side: “It’s true!” pic.twitter.com/mz4lIdG02C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

You can check out more clips from Saturday’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest below.

Trey Murphy III went windmill for round 2 🔥#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/dTPwH4stvq — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Jericho Sims got WAY above the rim on his first dunk 🤯#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/eSggpxZ12n — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Pelicans in the building ‼️



Jose Alvarado gave Trey Murphy III the assist on his first dunk 👀#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/56OVvhdmHu — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

KJ Martin got the assist from pops and the @WilsonBasktball 3D Printed Ball for round 2 🤝#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/FzUX4psaGT — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

The self-oop with no bounce 😮💨



📺 TNT pic.twitter.com/odBJ88Pbl9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 19, 2023