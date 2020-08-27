Macaulay Culkin Trolls Fans With Funny 'Gift To The World' On 40th Birthday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Macaulay Culkin in 2018 — when he was still in his 30s and maybe didn't make you feel quite so old.

Macaulay Culkin just turned 40. And he knows exactly how that makes you filthy animals feel.

The former child star, who became famous for his roles in ’90s classics like “Home Alone,” “My Girl” and “Richie Rich,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to mark his milestone birthday.

He gave fans a little gift, even though it was his big day.

“Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” Culkin quipped.

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old,” he added. “I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.”

Mission accomplished.

His initial tweet clearly resonated with people, as over 2.2 million users liked it.

Considering his milestone birthday, Culkin said he had one thing planned: a crisis, of course.

“Since I’m 40 I think it’s about time to start my midlife crisis. I’m thinking of picking up surfing,” he wrote. “Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I’d look?”

Fans happily answered his call for edited photos and provided all the Culkin surfing content one could want.

One standout submission included Catherine O’Hara as Culkin’s character’s mother in “Home Alone;” another was a take on Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous sunscreen-covered surfing snap.

Culkin, who has continued to act sporadically throughout the years, revealed in an interview with Esquire earlier this year that he actually auditioned for a role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood.”

“It was a disaster. I wouldn’t have hired me,” he said. “I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.”

But there’s one role he doesn’t need to audition for. After hearing that Disney was planning to remake “Home Alone,” Culkin posted a funny photo showing “what an updated Home Alone would actually look like.”

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

