Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song Reveal Their Baby's Name And It's So Heartwarming

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed their first child: a son named Dakota Song Culkin, born on April 5.

In an exclusive to Esquire published Monday, the couple announced that the child was named in honor of Culkin’s late sister Dakota, who died in 2008 at the age of 29.

The new parents told Esquire they were “overjoyed” with their new child, who weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at birth.

Culkin and Song have been romantically linked since they met in Thailand on the set of the film “Changeland” in 2017, and said in early 2020 that they were working on starting a family.

Culkin told Esquire at the time that he and Song would “practice a lot” when it came to family planning.

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” he told the publication. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

In that same interview, Song gushed about her partner and insisted that “people don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is.”

“Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack,” she said. “He knows who he is, and he’s 100% OK with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”

Congratulations to the happy couple — and welcome to the world, baby Dakota!