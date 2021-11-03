Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 2, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?

Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.

Culkin was one of a handful of famous faces on hand for Gucci’s Love Parade, which shut down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for the brand’s first in-person show since the pandemic.

Tapping into his inner Richie Rich, Culkin worked the runway in the power-clashing combo of a Hawaiian shirt and shiny floral jacket, while sporting a signature Gucci belt and wide-legged trousers. He topped off the look with orange shades and studded black shoes.

In video captured from the event, Culkin looks more than at home on the runway, as he stomps down the street with his hands in his pockets.

Macaulay Culkin walks in the Gucci fashion show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/6Cp8blb8uU — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021

Envisioned as a love letter to Hollywood, creative director Alessandro Michele told WWD that the fashion presentation was about embracing “how much of this brand is bound to cinema,” so naturally the event was filled to the brim with celebrities.

In addition to Culkin, Phoebe Bridgers, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent, Miranda July, Jeremy Pope and Jared Leto, who just happens to appear in the film “House of Gucci” later this month, also walked the runway.

Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Jared Leto walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

As for the audience, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Serena Williams, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Diane Keaton, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek and Billie Eilish were all in attendance for the star-studded fashion extravaganza.

Gwyneth Paltrow also made her mark at the event, stunning in a reworked version of the iconic tailored red velvet Gucci suit she wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show. via Associated Press

Culkin has seemingly been easing back into the public eye in recent months after taking an extended break from Hollywood.

