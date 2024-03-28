Macaulay Culkin’s love for fiancée Brenda Song has no expiration date.
The star celebrated his longtime love’s 36th birthday on Instagram Wednesday, which included a photo of Song besides a funny coincidence he found in their family fridge.
“Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for. You are my reason. I love you,” Culkin tenderly captioned the post, which started with a photo of Song in a bathrobe, with her hair in a towel and a bottle of champagne on the table in front of her.
The next image featured a carton of milk that just happened to have a sell by date of 3/27/2024: Song’s birthday.
Unable to resist a quick quip, Culkin continued his caption saying, “P. S. The milk is due. Can you pick some up on your way home from work?”
In the comments, super-fans wondered if they were in on the joke.
Some remembered how milk plays a small but pivotal part in the plot of Culkin’s 1990 breakout, “Home Alone,” where he played 8-year-old mischief-maker Kevin McCallister.
In the Christmas comedy, a fateful dairy spill leads to Kevin’s passport and plane ticket getting chucked, setting off the chain of events that results in his accidental abandonment.
“C’mon Kevin you were so good at grocery shopping. What happened?” one follower wrote in the comment section, this time referencing the film’s famous shopping scene.
Other people crammed the replies with GIFs of Culkin’s character.
Song and Culkin began dating in 2017 after working on the film “Changeland” together. They welcomed son Dakota in 2021 and got engaged the next year.