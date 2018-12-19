Macaulay Culkin Releases Hilarious 'Home Alone'-Inspired Ad

Kevin! Look what you’ve done to the internet!

In a new ad for Google, Macaulay Culkin relives his most famous scenes as Kevin McCallister from the classic Christmas film, “Home Alone,” with an updated twist.

Though Culkin himself is 38, this minute-long clip will make everyone feel like a kid again, from the second he walks down the stairs and says “Mom?” to an empty house.

While Culkin was game to do a short remake of the film’s most iconic moments (and he’s done a funny spin on the role before for his web series), the actor seems a little bit over his iconic character ― especially around the holidays.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres this year, Culkin said that he hasn’t watched the film since he did the taping of a DVD commentary track to commemorate the movie’s 15th-anniversary edition. And no, he won’t do the famous aftershave face anymore.

“I’ve been there, done that already. I’m 37, OK? OK, Mom?” he joked at the time with DeGeneres. And don’t expect to see him out and about around Christmastime either.

