Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' Face Mask Will Make You Scream

Let’s face it: Even in a pandemic, you’re not always home alone.

To encourage mask-wearing and discourage the spread of COVID-19, actor Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter on Wednesday with a “Home Alone”-inspired message.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,” Culkin wrote, wearing a mask depicting his famous aftershave scream in the blockbuster 1990 movie. He added, “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”

Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

Besides the COVID-19 prevention PSA, Culkin also recently trolled the world by taking note that he’s 40, just in order to make you feel old. While also funny, his mask-wearing message is a bit more poignant.

Perhaps all those years of being called a disease really gave Kevin McCallister perspective.

If you slapped your hands to your face and screamed, “Ahhhhh! That’s brilliant,” check out the original scene here: