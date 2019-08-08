Macaulay Culkin Reacts To 'Home Alone' Remake News Like A Filthy Animal

And Macaulay Culkin, who starred as Kevin McCallister in the original 1990 film, responded to the news Wednesday with a funny tweet.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” the actor captioned this photo of himself:

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

He followed it up this cheeky plea:

Culkin, now 38, was just 10 when the first film in the “Home Alone” franchise was released and turned him into a world-famous child star.

Its 1992 sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” even featured a cameo from then-businessman Donald Trump, a fact that Culkin has previously poked fun at the president for.

It’s not known how Disney plans to reimagine the film.

But Culkin has been keeping his hand in. Last year, he relived one of its famous scenes in an ad for Google: