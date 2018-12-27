Macaulay Culkin Has A New Middle Name And It's A Bit Repetitive

Macaulay Carson Culkin is changing his “dumb” middle name to.... Macaulay Culkin.
The “Home Alone” star let fans decide what his new moniker would be and they chose Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.
“My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it,” Culkin wrote on his website, BunnyEars, last month. “So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the courthouse and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.”
More than 60,000 people voted for “Macaulay Culkin” while the seemingly more appropriate suggestion of “Publicity Stunt” came in at fourth place with 9,644 votes. Other contenders included “TheMcRibIsBack,” “Shark Week” and “Kieran.”