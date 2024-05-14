HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’re up for a new laptop upgrade and have been waiting on just the right time to make a move — then this might be it. Consider the MacBook Air with M2 chip on Amazon your new productivity workhorse. Its ultra-thin, lightweight design makes it excellent for travel. The claimed 18 hours of battery life on a single charge means you won’t have to hover near an outlet while browsing the ’net and banging out documents. Plus, like the iPhone and Apple Watch, the laptop is plenty sleek. And it can be yours for a steal at $849 — $150 off its typical retail price of $999.
This MacBook Air is highly sought after for its powerful M2 chip, fueled by 10-core GPU with up to 24GB of memory. In other words, it’s extremely snappy. The device has a lightning-fast response when processing and opening apps, and, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, it makes completing tasks a breeze.
If you find technical specs daunting, don’t fret: Like many Apple products, the MacBook Air’s operating system is beginner-friendly, and according to hundreds of user reviews, it’s easy to pick up and play. If you already own the Apple family of products or are thinking of grabbing any, then the MacBook Air will also seamlessly adapt to your ecosystem. That means using FaceTime, iMessage, and a pair of AirPods (also on sale, by the way) — all from your laptop.
This MacBook Air comes in four colors and every purchase is backed by a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. Hop on this deal now, because we’re not sure how long it’ll last before it’s back to that full price.
Check out more promising reviews about the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip, its ease of use, and its breakneck speed:
“I got the base 256GB 8GB of ram model and this thing does everything I need it to and more. I consider myself fairly tech savvy, so when I heard all the controversy surrounding this model and its slower SSD, I was a little hesitant. After realizing what I wanted to do with the computer, this become a non-factor. I mostly do school (computer science) a little bit of rendering for my 3d printer and some very light gaming. The SSD has never been an issue in my day to day.” — Cody
“Love how slim and light weight this is. If you own an iPhone the integration is perfect. You can manage your messages, calls, & emails on this device. Everything syncs up beautifully!” — Vader37
“This was just what I was hoping it would be. It’s easy to toss around in my backpack. It’s fast and has wonderful graphics. I retired recently but still need a laptop and this does just about everything. I can even charge it on the same C cable I use for everything else although it does have a magnetic charging cable as well.” — alchemist
“Apple products speak for themselves. Our family has been using Macs for the last ten years and there is no way I could go back to a PC. The MacBook Air is lightweight and we purchased this for my daughter to start college with. She has already started using it and loves. It is perfect for a college student to carry in their backpack and it is very user friendly. According to college requirements this specific model is the mid range and very affordable.” — Ben Broom