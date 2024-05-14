“I got the base 256GB 8GB of ram model and this thing does everything I need it to and more. I consider myself fairly tech savvy, so when I heard all the controversy surrounding this model and its slower SSD, I was a little hesitant. After realizing what I wanted to do with the computer, this become a non-factor. I mostly do school (computer science) a little bit of rendering for my 3d printer and some very light gaming. The SSD has never been an issue in my day to day.” — Cody

“Love how slim and light weight this is. If you own an iPhone the integration is perfect. You can manage your messages, calls, & emails on this device. Everything syncs up beautifully!” — Vader37

“This was just what I was hoping it would be. It’s easy to toss around in my backpack. It’s fast and has wonderful graphics. I retired recently but still need a laptop and this does just about everything. I can even charge it on the same C cable I use for everything else although it does have a magnetic charging cable as well.” — alchemist

“Apple products speak for themselves. Our family has been using Macs for the last ten years and there is no way I could go back to a PC. The MacBook Air is lightweight and we purchased this for my daughter to start college with. She has already started using it and loves. It is perfect for a college student to carry in their backpack and it is very user friendly. According to college requirements this specific model is the mid range and very affordable.” — Ben Broom