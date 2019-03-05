‘MacGruber’ TV Series Will Be Too ‘Filthy’ For Network TV, Will Forte Says

The “MacGruber” TV series that Will Forte and his co-creators are pitching ― “to some places,” as he told Jimmy Fallon last month ― is too “filthy” to be shown on network television.

″‘MacGruber’ is such a filthy situation, and I don’t know, there’s no way that this would ever be a network TV thing,” Forte said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “This would be more likely someplace that would let us say the F-word, and talk about penises for 90 percent of the show. That’s likely not gonna be a network thing.”

“MacGruber” began as a series of sketches on “Saturday Night Live” that parodied the “MacGyver” TV series that starred Richard Dean Anderson from 1985 to 1992.

Like the character Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who used his Swiss Army knife and other common items to get out of dangerous situations, MacGruber also used common items to try to escape peril. (In 2016, CBS rebooted “MacGyver” with Lucas Till in the title role.)

A “MacGruber” movie was released in 2010, making less than $10 million, IndieWire reported. But it attracted a cult following.

“The state of ‘MacGruber’ right now is, we’re trying to see if somebody will let us make it as a TV series,” Forte told IndieWire. “We have a really fun idea. We actually went out and pitched it a couple weeks ago. So, we’re figuring out that situation right now.”

After his TV series “Last Man on Earth” was canceled, Forte said, he and his co-creators, Jorma Taccone and John Solomon, found time to work on “MacGruber.”