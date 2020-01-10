Machete Attacker Closes In On Fallen Cop In Terrifying Moment (Disturbing Video)

A California police officer who fell down as a machete-wielding man appeared ready to strike was saved when fellow cops fatally shot the attacker, body camera video released Thursday shows.

After allegedly robbing an auto parts store in Hollywood late last year, the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Pinnock, carjacked a vehicle, crashed into squad cars and tried to flee on foot still armed with the blade, ABC in Los Angeles reported.

Cops gave chase. The suspect turned and ran at one officer, who had his weapon drawn. The officer then stumbled and fell on his back as the suspect raised the machete over him.

That’s when officers Youssef Brady and Nicolas Padilla of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division opened fire, LAPD told the local ABC station.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died, KTLA reported. Police had used several “less lethal” means to try to stop him, including a Taser, before they employed deadly force, according to the outlet.

The officer who tripped sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened on Nov. 25, 2019, and remains under review.

“We’re still at the very early stages of this investigation, which can often take up to a year to complete,” LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein told City News Service.