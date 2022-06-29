Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass On Face, Gives Bloody Performance At Afterparty

Machine Gun Kelly at the Empire State Building mere hours before the incident. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has truly taken his transition from rapper to punk rocker to heart.

The 32-year-old was seen smashing a champagne glass against his face at an afterparty at Catch Steak in New York City on Tuesday night. According to Page Six, the flute shattered and caused Kelly’s forehead to start gushing blood as attendees watched.

“I don’t give a fuck, bro,” he said into a microphone shortly before. “I don’t give a shit.”

According to Rolling Stone, Kelly himself shared footage of the incident on his Instagram story. The first clip showed him standing on a table at the steakhouse and smashing the glass on his head. He performed part of his song, “My Ex’s Best Friend,” in the next video — as blood streamed down his face.

Machine Gun Kelly leaving the afterparty at Catch Steak in New York City on Tuesday night covered in blood. WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

The bloody episode followed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden as part of Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout” tour which began in Austin, Texas on June 8. He was joined on stage Tuesday by Travis Barker’s son, Landon, shortly before the 46-year-old drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles for unknown reasons.

Kelly has yet to comment on Barker’s hospitalization.

While many who witnessed the glass-smashing were seen shrieking in shock, Kelly has never shied away from hurting himself for the amusement of others, as we’ve seen during his brief appearance in this year’s “Jackass Forever” movie.

Kelly has also publicly revealed the fascination with blood he and his fiancée Megan Fox seem to share. The couple recently said that they drink each other’s blood, and that Kelly wears a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck.

The North American leg of Kelly’s 52-date tour is set to culminate in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 13.