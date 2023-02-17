What's Hot

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

I Thought I Had A Headache. It Turned Out To Be Herpes (HSV-1) — In My Brain.

N. Korea Threatens Unprecedented Response To South-U.S. Military Drills

Black Tennessee Lawmaker Shuts Down Republicans For Bashing His Dashiki

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

Tiger Woods Hands Tampon To Justin Thomas During Tournament And They Laugh

My Obsession With My Boyfriend Was Driving Us Apart. Then I Found Out What Was Really Going On.

EPA Chief Visits Toxic Ohio Train Derailment Site: 'Trust The Government'

'The View' Audience Gives Sunny Hostin Its 2 Cents On Her Raquel Welch Remark

Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

'Ant-Man' Star Evangeline Lilly Name-Drops The Superhero Films She Turned Down

George Santos Gives Most Brazen Response Yet In Spoof Colbert Interview

EntertainmentcheatingInfidelityMegan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Issues Fiery Statement After Cheating Claims

Sophie Lloyd got caught in the crossfire after actor Megan Fox hinted of a split with Kelly.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Musician Sophie Lloyd got caught in the crossfire of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox split rumors, and she isn’t happy one bit.

Lloyd, who has played with MGK since 2022, was mentioned by name when it seemed as though Fox had broken off her engagement with the “My Bloody Valentine” rapper after a fight over Super Bowl weekend.

Fox hinted at a breakup on her Instagram page by deleting all photos of MGK. She also posted lyrics from the Beyoncé song “Pray You Catch Me,” which say “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly perform during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022, in Chicago.
Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly perform during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022, in Chicago.
Erika Goldring via Getty Images

In the comments of Fox’s post, someone wrote “He probably got with Sophie.”

“Maybe I got with Sophie,” Fox responded, alongside a fire emoji.

Lloyd’s management condemned the “disrespectful” speculation about the guitarist and her bandmate.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the musician’s management team told Page Six in a fiery statement on Wednesday.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” her team added. “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Lloyd is in a relationship with her boyfriend of five years, Christopher Painter.

Her management didn’t respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment.

Machine Gun Kelly and guitarists Sophie Lloyd and Justin Lyons perform during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Machine Gun Kelly and guitarists Sophie Lloyd and Justin Lyons perform during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Fox has not commented further on split speculation, though the “Jennifer’s Body” star deactivated her Instagram account after hinting at a breakup.

She and MGK were photographed on Monday leaving a marriage counselor’s office separately.

The couple first confirmed they were dating in June 2020, and got engaged in January 2022.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community