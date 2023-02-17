Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Issues Fiery Statement After Cheating Claims

Musician Sophie Lloyd got caught in the crossfire of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox split rumors, and she isn’t happy one bit.

Lloyd, who has played with MGK since 2022, was mentioned by name when it seemed as though Fox had broken off her engagement with the “My Bloody Valentine” rapper after a fight over Super Bowl weekend.

Fox hinted at a breakup on her Instagram page by deleting all photos of MGK. She also posted lyrics from the Beyoncé song “Pray You Catch Me,” which say “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly perform during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Erika Goldring via Getty Images

In the comments of Fox’s post, someone wrote “He probably got with Sophie.”

“Maybe I got with Sophie,” Fox responded, alongside a fire emoji.

Lloyd’s management condemned the “disrespectful” speculation about the guitarist and her bandmate.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the musician’s management team told Page Six in a fiery statement on Wednesday.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” her team added. “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Lloyd is in a relationship with her boyfriend of five years, Christopher Painter.

Her management didn’t respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment.

Machine Gun Kelly and guitarists Sophie Lloyd and Justin Lyons perform during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Fox has not commented further on split speculation, though the “Jennifer’s Body” star deactivated her Instagram account after hinting at a breakup.

She and MGK were photographed on Monday leaving a marriage counselor’s office separately.