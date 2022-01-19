Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Is Actually Painful To Remove

It’s safe to say that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have opted for a less-than-traditional route when it comes to their romance and forthcoming nuptials.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, spoke at length about the engagement ring he’d had custom designed for Fox in a Vogue interview published Monday. The musician told the publication that he and London-based jeweler Stephen Webster came up with a unique concept for the emerald and diamond sparkler that would suit the couple’s, um, distinctive style.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” Kelly said. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. The bands are actually thorns.”

“So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” he added. “Love is pain!”

Last week, Kelly posted a video to Instagram showing the details of the ring.

“I know tradition is one ring,” he wrote in the accompanying caption, “but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Though Kelly and Webster have not disclosed the cost of the ring, jewelers have estimated that it could be worth up to $500,000.

Fox, whose credits include “Transformers” and “Jennifer’s Body,” appeared in the music video for Kelly’s song “Bloody Valentine,” released in spring 2020. She and Kelly confirmed they were dating in June of that year.

Earlier this month, Fox revealed that Kelly had popped the question under a banyan tree where they’d “asked for magic” in the early days of their relationship.

The proposal, she said, ended with the pair drinking each other’s blood.