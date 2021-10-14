Machine Gun Kelly’s First Words To Megan Fox Were ‘I Am Weed,’ Inspiring Dank Meme

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have revealed the preface to their “dark fairy tale” of a romance.
The couple shared the story of the first time they met with British GQ in an enthralling cover story published Monday — and it sounds like something out of a Hans Christian Andersen fever dream.
The couple say they began dating in 2020 on the set of their film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” But they revealed to the magazine that they had actually briefly met a few years before at a GQ party in Los Angeles.
“This weird thing happened,” Fox told GQ. “We didn’t see each other.”
Kelly agreed he couldn’t see Fox, either.
“I don’t remember your face ... And I definitely would have remembered his face,” Fox continued. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’”
She went on:
“He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”
Fox also shared a theory as to why they were unable to see one another.
“I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other,” she explained. “Because you literally had no face, like that thing from ‘Spirited Away.’”
The “Jennifer’s Body” star, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, said it was a good thing that she didn’t fully see her beau-to-be back then, emphasizing “what torture” it would have been knowing her “twin flame” was at that party, “and I couldn’t get to you.”
In GQ’s accompanying digital video for the cover story, the two play a couples quiz and reveal some other interesting tidbits about their dynamic. Kelly could not recite the Shakespearean quote tattooed on Fox’s back shoulder (to her dismay); on their first date, they say they “breathed each other” and shared sushi; and Fox thinks her boyfriend looks like a meerkat.
But after the couple shared the tale of their first encounter, people on Twitter could not help but poke fun at it.
And a new meme budded from their marijuana-themed story. To read the most fire tweets, scroll on down: