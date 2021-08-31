Machine Gun Kelly Had Hilarious Eagle-Eyed Response Megan Fox's Running Errands Pics

Machine Gun Kelly does not miss a beat when it comes to girlfriend Megan Fox.

The actor shared a series of snapshots on Instagram this week of her flirty errand-running ensemble, quipping to fans in the caption that the neon bodysuit that prominently features her underboob is what she wears to go Erewhon, a trendy grocery store in Los Angeles.

In the images, fans can see Fox’s phone lock screen which features Machine Gun Kelly smiling in a plaid red kilt.

Clearly thrilled to see himself in the photos, the artist ― whose birth name is Colson Baker ― responded to the post by asking Fox what aisle she’d be in while shopping at Erewhon and remarking that he liked her lock screen:

Based on this serious PDA, looks like the couple — who has been together since last year — is absolutely thriving.