Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Finalizes 2nd Divorce

MacKenzie Scott arrives at a Vanity Fair event in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. Evan Agostini via Associated Press

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now officially divorced from Dan Jewett, marking the end of her second marriage after an earlier split with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

A judge in Washington state finalized the break between the wealthy philanthropist and the former science teacher, TMZ reported Tuesday. Scott had filed for divorce in King County Superior Court in September, a year and a half after the couple announced their marriage in March 2021.

Advertisement

Both sides have signed a separation contract that will cover any property, possession and debt settlement between them, but that document is not on file with the court, TMZ reported.

Scott first met Jewett when he was teaching chemistry at Seattle’s private Lakeside School, which Scott’s children were attending.

The philanthropist was previously married to Bezos for 25 years before they divorced in early 2019. Scott walked away from that relationship with around $38 billion, but she vowed to donate half of her fortune to charity by joining the Giving Pledge, a campaign asking the world’s richest people to give most of their wealth to philanthropy.

Between her 2019 divorce and November 2022, Scott gave a total of $14.4 billion to over 1,500 organizations, Forbes reported last year. Her current net worth stands at roughly $28 billion, according to the outlet’s real-time figures — still leaving her among the world’s 50th wealthiest people.

Advertisement