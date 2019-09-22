Michiganders Furious About Mike Pence's 8-Vehicle Motorcade On Carless Mackinac Island

Vice President Mike Pence didn’t quite get into the spirit of the friendly, laid-back — and carless — Mackinac Island in northern Michigan Saturday. Instead, the strait-laced VP rolled into town in a motorcade of not one, but eight black SUVs for the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference. And the locals didn’t like it.

Except for emergency vehicles, cars have been prohibited on the island for 121 years. Locals traveling any distance primarily use bikes or horse-drawn carriages. Pence’s motorcade was the first-ever on the picturesque island, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan governors and former presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all visited Mackinac Island — and none needed a motorcade. Ford, the only sitting president to visit, traveled by carriage. The Secret Service reportedly sneaked a car onto the island for his visit but kept it hidden and never used it.

Critics on Twitter berated Pence for his arrogance, insensitivity, and disdain for local tradition and the environment. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) was hardly surprised. Detroit native and former Associated Press journalist Ron Fournier called the motorcade “obscene.” Former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren was taken aback.

Banned for a century people, and here comes the Trump Administration trampling all over it, like they do the U.S. Constitution.



This video of the cars driving on our beautiful #MackinacIsland makes my stomach turn. https://t.co/D8yvHN2Xr0 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 22, 2019

I wonder where entitled Nazi #MackinacMike got the idea that he can do whatever he wants despite a rule that’s been in place for over a century 🤬 #MackinacIsland https://t.co/6swEnUhmQ2 — Tara Dublin Is Ready For Her Big Break (@taradublinrocks) September 22, 2019

A motorcade on Mackinac Island????????!!!!!! How can that be? Google Mackinac Island... https://t.co/ix9v0BYU4K — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 21, 2019

I don’t normally tweet politics but this annoys the shit out of me. Cars are NOT allowed on Mackinac Island. Presidents and Governors previously have all obeyed this. Follow the rules and tradition or don’t go there! #MackinacIsland https://t.co/DrpAN2HUhn — Melissa Tacey Goodwin (@mrsgoody5419) September 22, 2019

They have to ruin everything. Every. Last. Good. Thing. In. America.#MackinacIsland not having cars is part of our #Michigan heritage. Veep just took a dump on the pride of all Michiganders. — Robynn James (@RaisesMoney) September 22, 2019

Ridiculous, unnecessary Mackinac Island @VP Pence motorcade which is disrespectful of Mackinac traditions https://t.co/Mjc8ZG6gZC — Mark Brewer (@MarkBrewerDems) September 21, 2019

You thought SUVs in Woodfield mall were bad? Mike Pence is being driven around Mackinac Island today in a brigade of SUVs. Motor transport has been banned on the island since 1898. Unbelievable https://t.co/gikr6JfGCU — Michelle K Stenzel (@MichelleStenzel) September 21, 2019

For those unfamiliar with Mackinac Island, this is what it looks like every day of the year. No cars allowed. pic.twitter.com/lc0xLGEecn — Michelle K Stenzel (@MichelleStenzel) September 21, 2019

Dear @VP

Pro-tip: If you want us to believe that you follow the teachings of a man who washed his disciples' feet, maybe don't tramp all over #MackinacIsland in your motorcade. Makes you look like the aggressive, disrespectful, hypocrite that you are. #FakeChristian — Impeach Him Now (@kamcc71) September 22, 2019

Of all the things the @realDonaldTrump administration has done to hurt Michigan’s people, I love that it’s the fact that his thoughtless @VP insisted on taking a motorcade onto #MackinacIsland that’s got folks on both sides of isle fired up 🤷🏽‍♂️https://t.co/m9TEOCApJm — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 22, 2019

When the Governor of Michigan visits they always use local horse drawn carriage transportation. So does their security. I know. I've driven two of them. Mike Pence's decision is just blatant disrespect steeped in a general lack of care for history. #MackinacIsland https://t.co/goS1Zu2Uni — Kristin O’Neill Osborne (@krisoneillo) September 22, 2019

I’ll admit I find everything about Pence revolting - but defiling & disrespecting Mackinac Island??! Fellow Michiganders - you have the power to throw this man out of office - use it!! — Amy Fettig (@abfettig) September 22, 2019

My family and I have taken vacations on #MackinacIsland and the car-free rule has been one of the island's best and most sacred traditions.



I hate this fucking administration. https://t.co/TGl0U93Qhr — Cancellite Culture (@Notintheface1) September 22, 2019

@VP disrespect for Michigan’s traditions is pissing off the locals. Mackinac is probably the most sacred place in Michigan. To bring not one, but eight cars is beyond comprehension to Michiganders. All previous heads of state traveled via carriage. smh #Michigan #MackinacIsland — Ben Cross (@DBenCross) September 22, 2019