HuffPost Finds

Macy's Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals We've Seen So Far

Here's everything you need to know about Macy's Black Friday sale this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Black Friday might be different this year, but Macy's markdowns are still just as good as ever.&nbsp;
Black Friday might be different this year, but Macy's markdowns are still just as good as ever. 

If you’ve been having a hard time clearing out your inbox lately, you’re not alone — it seems like everyone (and we mean everyone) is offering some sort of early Black Friday sale right now.

One of the places we’re eyeing for Black Friday deals is Macy’s, which has traditionally had tons of price drops on everything from home items (this rose gold Cuisinart cookware set was a big hit in 2019) to fashion (one of our editors found mock croc boots on sale there last year, too).

This year is no exception. Macy’s will be offering different deals throughout the month that you don’t want to miss out on. Case in point: We’ve already spotted lots of cookware on sale at Macy’s to gobble up ahead of Thanksgiving.

You can save even before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade starts (it will be television-only this time around): For a limited time, you can get an extra 20% off select clearance at Macy’s with code SCORE.

Our advice for finding the best deals this Black Friday? It’s best to get ahead of the Black Friday madness and last-minute shipping deadlines. Plan ahead to shop and save to avoid seeing “sold out” or “out of stock” on something that you really wanted.

Fortunately, retailers are helping you shop early this year, too. Instead of saving their sales until the end of November, retailers are dropping them much, much earlier than Nov. 27.

If that seems too good to be true, trust us, it’s actually happening right now. Nordstrom has been adding more and more markdowns to its sale section. Walmart is having three Black Friday sales. And we’re trying to keep up with all the deals dropping at Target.

While Black Friday 2020 won’t exactly be like ones in the past, one thing’s for sure: The deals are still just as good as ever. To make things easier, we looked through Macy’s Black Friday deals and picked out some of the best markdowns below you don’t want to miss out on.

A few of the best deals you’ll find down below include this KitchenAid stand mixer that’s more than 40% off, a Samsonite spinner suitcase that was $340 and is now $102 and a Martha Stewart Dutch oven that’s just $50 (originally $160) at the moment.

Check out the best Black Friday deals at Macy’s:

1
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Originally $840, get the set now on sale for $300 at Macy's.
2
Le Creuset Set of 4 Stoneware Mugs
Macy's
Originally $80, get the set now on sale for $58 at Macy's.
3
Tommy Hilfiger Short Snorkel Coat
Macy's
Originally $325, get it now on sale for $110 at Macy's.
4
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Bundle Set
Macy's
Originally $400, get it now on sale for $230 at Macy's.
5
Delsey St. Tropez 24" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Macy's
Originally $460, get it now on sale for $184 at Macy's.
6
Ninja Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Macy's
Originally $150, get it now on sale for $108 with code SCORE at Macy's.
7
Lauren Ralph Lauren Fleece Packaged Pajama Set
Macy's
Originally $75, get the set now on sale for $45 at Macy's.
8
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set With Blade Guards
Macy's
Originally $40, get the set now on sale for $22 with code SCORE at Macy's.
9
Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set
Macy's
Originally $90, get the set now on sale for $58 with code SCORE at Macy's.
10
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Hooded Anorak Coat
Macy's
Originally $245, get it now on sale for $98 at Macy's.
11
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Macy's
Originally $250, get it now on sale for $180 with code SCORE at Macy's.
12
Ella Jayne 20lb Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket
Macy's
Originally $214, get it now on sale for $53 at Macy's.
13
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Macy's
Originally $160, get it now on sale for $50 at Macy's.
14
Calvin Klein Men's Prosper X-Fit Overcoat
Macy's
Originally $395, get it now on sale for $98 at Macy's.
15
Cuisinart SS-15 Combo Coffee Maker
Macy's
Originally $250, get it now on sale for $180 with code SCORE at Macy's.
16
Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker
Macy's
Originally $138, get it now on sale for $99 with code SCORE at Macy's.
17
Samsonite Freeform 21" Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Macy's
Originally $340, get it now on sale for $102 at Macy's.
18
Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Originally $340, get the set now on sale for $140 at Macy's.
19
Lauren Ralph Lauren Houndstooth Single-Breasted Walker Coat
Macy's
Originally $315, get it now on sale for $126 at Macy's.
20
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker
Macy's
Originally $150, get it now on sale for $130 at Macy's.
FashionBlack FridayBest dealsbfcm20black-friday-sale