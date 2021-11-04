Shopping

Macy's Black Friday 2021 Early Access Sale: Items You Don't Want To Miss

Some of these deals will only last until Nov. 7, so act fast.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Macy's early access Black Friday Sale includes an <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=macysearlyblackfridaysale-KristenAdaway-110321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fconnected-womens-hybrid-smartwatch-fitness-tracker-crystal-case-with-gold-metal-strap-32mm%3FID%3D11334214%26CategoryID%3D62204" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iTouch smartwatch" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61831763e4b0ad6f587e0004" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=macysearlyblackfridaysale-KristenAdaway-110321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fconnected-womens-hybrid-smartwatch-fitness-tracker-crystal-case-with-gold-metal-strap-32mm%3FID%3D11334214%26CategoryID%3D62204" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">iTouch smartwatch</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=macysearlyblackfridaysale-KristenAdaway-110321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcharter-club-womens-packable-down-puffer-coat-created-for-macys%3FID%3D12391741%26CategoryID%3D62204" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="packable puffer jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61831763e4b0ad6f587e0004" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=macysearlyblackfridaysale-KristenAdaway-110321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcharter-club-womens-packable-down-puffer-coat-created-for-macys%3FID%3D12391741%26CategoryID%3D62204" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">packable puffer jacket</a> and a small-counter-friendly <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=macysearlyblackfridaysale-KristenAdaway-110321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbella-5-cup-drip-coffeemaker%3FID%3D12489665%26CategoryID%3D62204" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61831763e4b0ad6f587e0004" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=macysearlyblackfridaysale-KristenAdaway-110321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbella-5-cup-drip-coffeemaker%3FID%3D12489665%26CategoryID%3D62204" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">coffee maker</a>.
Macy's/HuffPost
We know what you’re thinking: Thanksgiving hasn’t even passed yet! And you’re right, it hasn’t. But the sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday have already started rolling in and many are live right now as you read this, including Macy’s early access Black Friday sale.

The retail giant’s massive pre-Black Friday sale features a ton of discounted products across their beauty, home, clothing, shoes and accessories departments. And you can purchase all of them from the comfort of your own home without having to circle a parking lot for hours or push through crowds.

The deals in Macy’s Black Friday sale for 2021 are divided into five separate limited-time specials: Nov. 3-7, Nov. 8-10, Nov. 11-15, Nov. 16-22 and Nov. 23-27. During each of these date ranges, Macy’s will mark down different products up to 80% off. But here’s the kicker: Some items in each phase will only be at the discounted price during those dates. For example, a shirt on sale for $12 that’s labeled as a “Black Friday Special” has a specific sale end date that can be found by clicking “Details” next to the price.

But fear not if you want to get your hands on the good stuff. We rounded up some of the top products that have been marked down thus far, including a Calvin Klein puffer coat that’s 70% off until Nov. 7, a colorful cutlery set that’s the perfect gift for the chef in your life and a pair of Sam Edelman knee-high boots that you should grab before they go off sale on Nov. 7. To make your shopping experience easier, we also included the sale end dates on each product. Check back here on Nov. 8 for more deals to add to your cart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Bella 2-quart electric air fryer
Macy's
Air fryers have pretty much taken over our lives over the past few years, and for good reason. They make cooking meals quicker and easier and result in a less time-consuming cleanup. But this air fryer does more than fry. It broils, bakes, roasts and reheats without using a ton of oil.

Get it for $24.99 (regular price: $64.99).

Sale ends Nov. 10, 2021.
2
A packable down puffer coat
Macy's
Heading somewhere that's a bit warmer or cooler than where you live for the holidays? Look to lightweight, packable coats like this one, which features a removable hood and front zip pockets. You can even add a splash of color to your outwear options with 10 colors to choose from like pale blue, dark forest and terracotta. Sizes go up to XXL.

Get it for $44.99 (regular price: $125).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
3
A pair of tall Circus by Sam Edelman boots
Macy's
Would a Black Friday shopping list be complete without a pair of tall boots? These dark mocha croc boots from Sam Edelman feature a 3 3/4-inch block heel and a stretch back panel for a snugger fit.

Get them for $49.99 (regular price: $99).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
4
The NutriBullet Pro NB90901
Macy's
If you're already planning for a New Year's resolution to incorporate more veggies and fruits in your diet, then the NutriBullet should be on your radar. Aside from the blender itself, you'll also get other necessary goodies like a 32-ounce colossal cup, 24-ounce tall cup and an extractor blade.

Get it for $69.99 (regular price: $124.99).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
5
The Sharper Image deep tissue massager
Macy's
Fitness gift alert! This deep tissue massage gun comes with everything you need to relax those post-workout muscles. This massager uses percussion to target hard-to-reach muscles and relieve soreness. It comes with five attachments, making the massage experience fully customizable, and a case to carry it all in.

Get it for $99.99 (regular price: $216.99).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
6
A Woolrich 4-piece plush comforter set
Macy's
You may not be able to spend a month cozied up in a mountainside cabin, but you can still get a similar sleeping experience with this comforter set. Dress your full- or queen-size bed in Woolrich's elegant, velvety fabric. The set comes with a reversible comforter, two shams and a pillow decorated with a bear.

Get it for $56.99 (regular price: $192).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
7
The Bella 5-cup drip coffee maker
Macy's
If you don't have a ton of counter space and prefer a simple cup of joe every morning, this small coffee maker belongs in your cart. It makes up to five cups of coffee at a time and includes a stain-resistant carafe with a drip-resistant spout.

Get it for $9.99 (regular price: $28.99).

Sale ends on Nov. 7, 2021.
8
The Bali double support wireless bra
Macy's
It's tough finding a good bra that offers support while still being comfortable. This Bali bra that's 50% off does just that without making you want to rip it off thanks to a wire digging into your skin. It offers full coverage and seamless, wireless double-layered cups. Sizes range from 34B to 44DD, and the color options are plentiful with nine to choose from.

Get it for $19.99 (regular price: $40).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
9
A Madison Park king comforter set
Macy's
Whether you're getting your guest room ready for family or just want to refresh your bedroom, this 4-piece soft faux fur king comforter set is a must-have for colder months. It includes a reversible comforter, two shams and a decorative pillow and comes in gray or sand colors.

Get it for $62.99 (regular price: $210).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
10
Sedona enameled cast iron 5-quart Dutch oven
Macy's
Be prepared for holiday cooking with this enameled cast iron Dutch oven that's perfect for braising, slow-cooking stews and making sauces. Choose from forest green, porcelain blue or rabbit gray.

Get it for $29.99 (regular price: $99.99).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
11
Too Faced's Pretty Rich & Dazzling lip gloss
Macy's
Just because fall and winter are upon us doesn't mean you have to put your glosses away. In fact, why not use this season to stock up while everyone else is fawning over mattes? Start with Too Faced's high-shine lip gloss, which comes in five shades, including radiant mauves, golds and pinks.

Get it for $10 (regular price: $22).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
12
A BCBGeneration notch collar teddy coat
Macy's
Bundle up on chilly days with this ultra cozy teddy coat from BCBG Max Azria's BCBGeneration collection. It features two pockets to keep your hands warm and comes in pecan and oatmeals. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Get it for $80 (regular price: $200).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
13
An Aya Paper Co. plastic-free tote bag
Macy's
If you have a dedicated hook in your room for all of your tote bags, then you're in the right place. This reusable tote from the woman-owned stationary company Aya Paper Co. displays an eco-friendly statement while also being sustainable. It's made of 100% cotton, fully recyclable and folds up nicely for easy transport.

Get it for $15 (regular price: $25).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
14
A Calvin Klein hooded puffer coat
Macy's
It's puffer coat season, and this drastically discounted longline Calvin Klein coat is less than $100 and eligible for free shipping until Dec. 9. It features a stand collar and a removable hood with faux fur trim. Colors include emerald green, black, barley, terra rose and red, in sizes up to XXL.

Get it for $94.50 (regular price: $315).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
15
A London Fog signature wool-blend overcoat
Macy's
This overcoat will fit right into the closet of your most dapper friends and relatives. Sizes range from 36R to 50R in black, camel and dark charcoal.

Get it for $99.99 (regular price: $350).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
16
A Fossil stainless steel watch
Macy's
For a timeless gift to yourself or someone else who appreciates the finer things, lay your eyes on this crystal-accented stainless steel watch for women. Those around will admire its 34-millimeter round case holding a silver-tone textured dial.

Get it for $52.50 (regular price: $105).

Sale ends Nov. 27, 2021.
17
A stretchy Calvin Klein jacket
Macy's
Everyone needs a lightweight jacket, especially between seasons or if they tend to run warm. This water-resistant Calvin Klein jacket packs enough stretch to withstand Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Color choices include iron, black, navy, heather grey or blue, in sizes up to 2XL.

Get it for $59.99 (regular price: $150).

Sale ends Nov. 7, 2021.
18
A Cuisinart 12-piece animal print cutlery set
Macy's
Even if cooking isn't your forte, you'll love showing off these animal print knives. All six stainless steel knives in the set come with a blade guard, and the different colors help prevent cross-contamination while you're chopping it up in the kitchen.

Get it for $19.99 (regular price: $42).

Sale ends Nov. 27, 2021.
19
A set of Luminarc Cachet stemless wine glasses
Macy's
Whether you're looking for a new wine glass set for your cabinet or for a loved one who just bought a bar cart, this set makes a solid choice. It comes with four 17-ounce stemless glasses that are dishwasher-safe.

Get it for $4.99 (regular price: $25).

Sale ends Nov. 27, 2021.
20
The iTouch hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker
Macy's
If the reason you haven't gotten or don't wear an Apple Watch is because you don't think it goes with every outfit, you can finally put your concerns to rest. This gold stainless steel smartwatch gives the look and feel of a luxe timepiece while functioning as a fitness tracker. In addition to the typical bells and whistles of a smartwatch, it also include a distance tracker, heart rate monitor and calorie tracker.

Get it for $59.99 (regular price: $150).

Sale ends Nov. 27, 2021.
