Macy's early access Black Friday Sale includes an iTouch smartwatch, a packable puffer jacket and a small-counter-friendly coffee maker.

We know what you’re thinking: Thanksgiving hasn’t even passed yet! And you’re right, it hasn’t. But the sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday have already started rolling in and many are live right now as you read this, including Macy’s early access Black Friday sale.

The retail giant’s massive pre-Black Friday sale features a ton of discounted products across their beauty, home, clothing, shoes and accessories departments. And you can purchase all of them from the comfort of your own home without having to circle a parking lot for hours or push through crowds.

The deals in Macy’s Black Friday sale for 2021 are divided into five separate limited-time specials: Nov. 3-7, Nov. 8-10, Nov. 11-15, Nov. 16-22 and Nov. 23-27. During each of these date ranges, Macy’s will mark down different products up to 80% off. But here’s the kicker: Some items in each phase will only be at the discounted price during those dates. For example, a shirt on sale for $12 that’s labeled as a “Black Friday Special” has a specific sale end date that can be found by clicking “Details” next to the price.

But fear not if you want to get your hands on the good stuff. We rounded up some of the top products that have been marked down thus far, including a Calvin Klein puffer coat that’s 70% off until Nov. 7, a colorful cutlery set that’s the perfect gift for the chef in your life and a pair of Sam Edelman knee-high boots that you should grab before they go off sale on Nov. 7. To make your shopping experience easier, we also included the sale end dates on each product. Check back here on Nov. 8 for more deals to add to your cart.