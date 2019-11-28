Maryland HBCU Marching Band Kicks Off Macy's 2019 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Morgan State University’s marching band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, led the procession of marching bands at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The Magnificent Marching Machine’s performance marked the first time a band from a Maryland HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) participated in the historic parade. It is the fifth time a HBCU band was part of the parade, according to CBS.

Kena Betancur via Getty Images The Magnificent Marching Machine from Morgan State University in Maryland led the procession of bands at Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.

In all, 11 bands were selected to perform at the parade. They were: Florida’s Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band, Blue Springs High School Golden Regiment Marching Band of Missouri, Catalina Foothills High School Falcon Band of Arizona, Franklin Regional High School Panther Band of Pennsylvania, Madison Central High School Band of Kentucky, Martin Luther King, Jr. High School’s Kings of Halftime of Georgia, Ronald Reagan High School Marching Band of Texas, Western Carolina University Marching Band of North Carolina, Macy’s Great American Marching Band and the New York Police Department’s marching band.

(HuffPost’s parent company, Verizon Media, is owned by Verizon, which is a sponsor of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.)

Morgan State University’s band director Melvin Miles told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month that the school’s appearance at the parade is about honoring local roots.

“When people see us, I want them to know, ‘That’s Morgan.’ I want people to remember us,” he said.

Yes, it’s the windiest #MacysThanksgivingDayParade in history.

However, the balloons will fly!



In fact, since the parade has commenced, temperatures have only hovered around 49 degrees.



In all, there’s no need to worry NYC; M3 is about to bring you so much heat.#MorganOnSocial pic.twitter.com/4rVdVUHoi8 — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) November 28, 2019

High winds threatened to ground the balloons at parade, but the New York Police Department cleared them to fly at the big annual event.

The clearance from the police department allowed some new balloons to make appearances, including Astronaut Snoopy, Green Eggs and Ham, and Smokey Bear.

Gary Hershorn via Getty Images People walk past the Astronaut Snoopy balloon after it was inflated for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Gary Hershorn via Getty Images Sinclair Oil's Dino balloon was part of the parade.

Kena Betancur via Getty Images The Caterpillar balloon travels the parade route.