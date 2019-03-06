'Mad About You' Revival Officially Coming To A Small Screen Near You

Bing, bang, boom.

A revival of beloved TV sitcom “Mad About You” is officially underway. The production team announced the news on Wednesday, adding that the limited series would feature the show’s original cast with a release date scheduled for later this year.

“We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show - as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older,” co-stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt said in a joint statement. “It’s going to be great!”

I TOLD you we were working on it. So happy to finally get the band back together! And getting to work with the great Peter Tolan. https://t.co/wbu1YMb5mu — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) March 6, 2019

The revival, produced by Sony Pictures Television, was picked up by Spectrum Originals, Charter Communication’s original content initiative.

Hunt, who won three Golden Globes and four Emmys for her performance in the show, is slated to direct the first episode of the series. She’ll add the episode to her TV directorial credits that already include working on series like “House of Lies,” “Feud” and “This Is Us,” among others.

In the original sitcom, Reiser and Hunt play Paul and Jamie Buchman, a young married couple living in New York City who eventually have a baby together. The series ran on NBC from 1992 to 1999. Reports that a revival was in the works bubbled up in late 2017 and indicated that the new series would feature present-day versions of the characters living as empty-nesters after their daughter Mabel goes off to college.

Last year, Hunt said that a revival catching up with the characters two decades later seemed like a compelling way to revisit the show.