Mad Magazine Cartoonist Al Jaffee Dead At 102

Cartoonist Al Jaffee has died the age of 102 in New York City.

The artist’s granddaughter Fani Thomson confirmed the news to The New York Times on Monday, citing the cause as “multi-system organ failure.”

Jaffee, born in 1921, started his career as a comic book artist before beginning his run at Mad in 1955.

One of the humor magazine’s most prolific illustrators, Jaffee was credited with the invention of its iconic “Fold-In” feature. The zany back covers, initially a subversive twist on Playboy’s centerfolds, became one of the magazine’s hallmarks after being introduced in 1964.

Al Jaffee, seen here in 2011, has died at the age of 102. Stephen Morton/Associated Press

Known for his puckish humor and often-salacious style, he racked up 65 years with the magazine until his retirement in 2020.

Jaffee credited his longevity to his sense of humor, telling the outlet Inspicio, “Serious people my age are dead,” back in 2010.

Jaffee is survived by two children from his first marriage, Richard Jaffee and Deborah Fishman; two stepdaughters, Tracey and Jody Revenson; five grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren.

Comic fans around the world mourned Jaffee’s loss on Twitter. See the best tributes below:

We have lost one of the greatest cartoonists of all time.

Al Jaffee, passed away at the age of 102.



An absolute legend, who contributed to Mad Magazine for 65 years.



Arguably his biggest contribution were the fold ins at the end of each issue.



This one always stuck with me. pic.twitter.com/hNj3ax30JJ — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 10, 2023

R.I.P. to the great Al Jaffee - I hope God doesn’t ask him any stupid questions. pic.twitter.com/iwB5rL5ZGZ — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 10, 2023

Rest in peace, Al Jaffee. I was so happy to be your friend. #StayMAD pic.twitter.com/qXv3PeF26C — Ian Scott McGregor (@ISMcGregor) April 10, 2023

So sad to learn that the legendary Al Jaffee, a foundational member of Mad Magazine’s “gang of idiots” has passed away after recently turning 102. The humor of several generations was shaped by his work. Farewell good sir. pic.twitter.com/dlR4NNo37S — Dan Pasternack (@DanPasternack) April 10, 2023

I'm very sad to report that the great Al Jaffee has died. He had celebrated his 102nd birthday just last month. An incredible legend. RIP to a giant of cartooning. pic.twitter.com/FzZk7wGebd — Tom Heintjes (@Hoganmag) April 10, 2023