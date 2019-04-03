Holy guacamole ― the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the country will run out of avocados in three weeks if President Donald Trump follows through on a threat to shut the U.S.-Mexico border.

The scenario is so dire that it begs for a blockbuster movie.

Thankfully, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” answered the call of Hollywood on Tuesday with a trailer for a “Mad Max” spoof called “Mad Guac: The Avocado Warrior.”

“Give us the avocados for our toast, or you will die!” one tough declares in the parody, a mix of movie footage and creative dubbing.