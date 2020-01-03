The first look at Netflix’s upcoming limited series about legendary philanthropist and hair-care entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker has arrived.

Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer stars in the project as Walker, a groundbreaking self-made millionaire who, more than a century ago, built a beauty empire selling hair care products for Black women. Born Sarah Breedlove in 1867, Walker was the daughter of formerly enslaved parents.

Spencer stars in the series alongside a cast that includes Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood and Carmen Ejogo.

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead arm tweeted a series of photos from the project on Thursday.

Netflix Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker for the Netflix limited series "Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker."

Netflix A first look at Netflix's "Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker."

Netflix Spencer and Tiffany Haddish star in the limited series.

The four-part limited series, titled “Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker” is slated to debut on the streaming service on March 30, the Strong Black Lead Twitter account announced on Thursday.

The series is inspired by the book “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker” by A’Leila Bundles, Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, Netflix announced.

Underwood, who portrays Walker’s husband, C.J. Walker, celebrated the upcoming series on Twitter on Thursday, calling his co-star Spencer “amazing!”