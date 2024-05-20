This Box Office Bomb Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Madame Web” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The Marvel superhero film was released in theaters on Feb. 14 to mostly negative reviews from critics and quickly earned the status of “box office bomb.” Dakota Johnson stars as the titular hero in this depiction of her origin story.
“Madame Web” also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. Although the film was reportedly intended to be the first of a franchise, future plans remain uncertain.
"Sleepless" is the second most popular movie on Max right now. The 2017 action thriller stars Jamie Foxx as a Las Vegas police officer whose teenage son is kidnapped by mobsters.
“Sleepless” is the second most popular movie on Max right now. The 2017 action thriller stars Jamie Foxx as a Las Vegas police officer whose teenage son is kidnapped by mobsters.
The cast also includes Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union, David Harbour and T.I.
“He Went That Way” is currently having a moment on Hulu. The crime drama premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2023 and had a limited theatrical release earlier this year before joining the streaming world.
Inspired by real events, the film stars Jacob Elordi as a serial killer based on Larry Lee Ranes who hitches a ride with an animal trainer (played by Zachary Quinto). “He Went That Way” received mostly negative reviews from critics but is clearly reaching new audiences on Hulu.
“Blade Runner 2049” is trending on Apple TV+ at the moment.
The 2017 sci-fi film stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and is a sequel to the 1982 movie “Blade Runner.” “Blade Runner 2049” received much critical acclaim during its original theatrical run and seems to be again in the spotlight following the release of Gosling’s new action comedy “The Fall Guy.”
The Danish horror film “Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever” is available for streaming on AMC+.
Released in Nordic countries in 2023, the movie is a sequel to the acclaimed 1994 film “Nightwatch” (“Nattevagten” in Danis). Like the original, this new installment was also written and directed by Ole Bornedal and stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.