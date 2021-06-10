Top Swimmer Says She's Not Competing In Olympic Trials Due To 'Misogynistic Perverts'

Australian swimmer Madeline Groves announced she’d be withdrawing from Australia’s swimming trials for the upcoming Tokyo Games and said “misogynistic perverts in sport” were to blame.

The two-time Olympic silver medalist posted a note on Instagram, telling fans that she would not be taking part in the Olympic Trials in Adelaide, which start this weekend. she also added that she felt “so grateful to feel so supported in this decision” and “very relieved.”

In a separate Twitter post, Groves added a further note as to why she’s skipping this year’s Olympic Trials: “Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers ― You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP.”

Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers - You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP https://t.co/XMQCRPjNzK — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) June 9, 2021

The 26-year-old’s remarks follow complaints she shared on Twitter in November and December 2020. Groves explained a situation where a “well known coach” talked to her in a “creepy af voice” and then later apologized to her because “the team psych told him to.”

Just remembering the time a well known coach (not mine) asked me about uni and I told him one of my subjects was ‘Love, Relationships and Sex’ and he said in this creepy af voice “oh, you’d know allllllll about that 🤪😝🤪” 😳😳😳😳 — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) December 1, 2020

He came up to me like 15 minutes later and apologised, I think possibly cause the team psych told him to. Like dude I’m 20 please leave me alone and don’t make creepy comments to me when I’m just trying to be on the Australian Swim Team — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) December 1, 2020

In another series of tweets, Groves talked about a man staring at her in her bathing suit and making her uncomfortable.

Can I just say, that I definitely made a complaint a few years ago about a person that works at swimming making me feel uncomfortable the way they stare at me in my togs, and I think they’ve possibly been given a promotion since — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) November 30, 2020

We didn’t really have a #metoo moment in swimming but just realising maybe it was this weirdo staring at my tits when I’m trying to swim https://t.co/viXPcHXMWi — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) November 30, 2020

Sorry I shouldn’t say that, I think he went through some personal development first hopefully to teach him to not stare at young women in their toga, THEN he got promoted https://t.co/a8tAnmOiYo — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) November 30, 2020

Swimming Australia, the sport’s national governing body, later released a statement in response to Groves’ claims that said: “Swimming Australia reached out to Maddie in December 2020 to enquire about a tweet sent by her that referenced potential abuse by someone connected with swimming.”

The statement continued: “Maddie declined to provide further information, nor do we have any previous complaints on record from Maddie. All allegations concerning child abuse or sexual misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia. We consider the welfare, safety and wellbeing of children and young people as paramount, and we have a duty to make inquiries to uphold the standards of our sport.”