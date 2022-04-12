Rachel Maddow To Host MSNBC Show Only Once A Week

Rachel Maddow will host her MSNBC show only on Mondays starting in May.

On the other nights of the week, Tuesday through Friday, other hosts will helm the show, reported The Washington Post.

There are no current plans for a new host to replace Maddow, according to Deadline.

Maddow had previously been on a hiatus from her show since February as she worked on other projects, including a podcast and “Bag Man,” a movie directed by Ben Stiller that is based on her book and podcast of the same name.